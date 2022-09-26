Aaron Rodgers admits Packers didn't expect to beat Vikings and Buccaneers on the road

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what was their biggest game of Week 3. The defenses of both teams stepped up in this big matchup as a combined total of just 26 points were scored.

Both Brady and Rodgers found it difficult to score points as they were missing multiple key players on the offensive end. The Packers came away with a narrow 14-12 win, boosting their chances of winning the NFC North.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visibly delighted with his team's performance, as they are now 2-1 after losing their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers knows the importance of a road win against a team like the Buccaneers, and here is what he said after the game:

"It is week three. Feels good. For sure. It could be some tiebreaker. stuff down the line when you beat a team like this. But just week three, there's I think, what the bears won, and Vikings won, so there's three two and one teams and then as the North. That's, that's the focus, but big win for us. Along those lines."

Rodgers continued:

"I mean, you would have said in the offseason, we'd be two and one after three. With these two tough road games, I'd say that's probably pretty good."

"You know, considering that you would expect Minnesota and and Tampa Bay to be, you know, the top in the top seven teams at the end of the season. So I feel good about that."

In the game against the Buccaneers, Rodgers threw 27/35 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown. He had a passer rating of 103.9. Tom Brady, on the other hand, threw 31/42 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown.

The defensive decisions from both the teams must be credited for making big plays against two of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Aaron Rodgers and Packers have a rather easy run of fixtures ahead

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The win against the Buccaneers was quite huge for the Packers. They now have a rather easy run of fixtures going forward, and they could leapfrog other AFC North teams to get in a good position to win the division once again.

Next up, the Packers will face the New England Patriots in Week 4. They will then take on New York Giants, New York Jets, and the Washington Commanders in the coming weeks.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to hit the form that he had last season and gain momentum for another push for the MVP Award, as he would love to do a three-peat of MVPs.

