PICS: Aaron Rodgers alludes to 'deep meaning' behind his first tattoo

Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers’ tattoo is trending on social media with the quarterback getting inked for the first time. With a rather intricate design, the reigning MVP ticked one off the bucket list in style before the new NFL season kicks off.

The 38-year-old had a rather complex yet brilliant tattoo itched on his left forearm and he shared it with the world on Instagram.

"First tattoo. From the 🐐 himself @balazsbercsenyi. Grateful for his mastery and friendship."

The tattoo depicts a lion that is calm as well as an angry one across from it. Above both of them is the third eye of sorts and there's an ocean sitting at the bottom.

When Rodgers posted it earlier, he did not offer any explanation for the design or what went behind the decision to have his mark. However, hours later, the NFL veteran did offer an explanation that each element had a different meaning, and he would one day surely explain it to the fans.

He later edited the post and added:

"There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry."

Aaron Rodgers wants to retire with Green Bay Packers

As one of the greatest players in Packers history, Rodgers wants to call it quits as part of the Green Bay tribe. The 38-year-old enjoyed yet another MVP season with the Green Bay Packers last year, furthering his legacy as one of the greats of the game. However, the reigning two-time MVP's wait for a second Super Bowl title continues.

While a retirement decision looms, Rodgers confirmed that he "definitely" wants to remain a part of the Packers unless they trade him.

He, however, remains unsure of the timeline, but confirmed that his extension was essentially a one-year deal. The quarterback had previously signed a three-year deal earning him $50 million.

The Packers, meanwhile, will employ a rather new-look offense for 2022 in the absence of Davante Adams. Whether that leads to a change in fortunes, only time will tell. Nonetheless, Rodgers will likely once more be expected to carry the franchise with his supreme talent under the leadership of Matt LaFleur.

