"It’s a very difficult front to block up" - Aaron Rodgers aware of the challenge WFT's defense poses in Week 7 

Aaron Rodgers is impressed by the Washington Football Team's front four.

The reigning NFL MVP will go up Washington's fearsome defensive front when they visit Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI, to face the red-hot Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

A trip to Lambeau Field means Washington will have the difficult task of stopping Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Shockingly, Washington has had success against Rodgers in the past, winning thrice in six games against the future Hall of Famer.

However, this Washington group is enormously different from the 2018 team when the two franchises last met. Rodgers spoke to the media this week about facing Washington's defense, saying:

They got a great front. They got four first-rounders; they've got a lot of experience on the back end.

Rodgers discussed Washington's defense more deeply, and while addressing their poor defensive numbers in 2021, he made an interesting comment:

Numbers are interesting because you can use them to tell the exact story you want to tell. I think from a front standpoint, it's a very difficult front to block up. They got great edge rushers and guys who push the pocket inside. We've been on a streak now of four or five straight weeks of really good fronts we've played.

Rodgers is certainly a fan of Washington's defensive front, but that won't stop him from trying to torch their secondary. For Washington to win Sunday's game, the defensive line needs to play its best game of the season.

Over the last two weeks, Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have played better than they did at the beginning of the 2021 NFL season. Still, Rodgers, Adams and running back Aaron Jones present a whole new and more formidable challenge.

Aaron Rodgers is back to MVP form

Also Read

After maybe the worst game of his career in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers has completed 109 passes (average of 21.8 per game) for 1,303 yards (average of 260.6 yards per game), 12 touchdowns and only one interception. The quarterback also ran for two touchdowns in this five-game span.

The reigning MVP is back to his best. That only means good things for the Packers, but bad for their adversaries. The Washington Football Team, especially their defense, will have to play a perfect game to stand a chance this Sunday.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar