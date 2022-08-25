Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca confession after missing Packers offseason program sparks outrage from Mike Florio

Aaron Rodgers is regarded by many as the most talented quarterback to grace the gridiron. His pinpoint passing accuracy and ability to take a game by the scruff of the neck has made him a treat to watch for NFL fans.

With a Super Bowl ring and four league MVP's to his name, one could argue that the quarterback has earned the right to voice his opinion. But his recent criticism of the Green Bay Packers' young wide receivers hasn't gone down well with many.

Rodgers voiced his concerns about their performance at training camp. He also downplayed the importance of him not being at OTAs. But NFL analyst Mike Florio iargued against this logic.

Appearing on Pro Football Talk, Florio went off on Rodgers. He feels he could've helped his young core of receivers settle in by not skipping practice. Especially since he went to South America to take psychedelics:

"I reject his argument. And obviously, he is biased. He's not going to come out and say, 'Yeah, maybe they wouldn't be having these struggles if I had chosen to be here during the offseason program instead of being on an ayahuasca high somewhere.'"

Florio maintained that the Packers would definitely not have been worse off had their starting quarterback been around for reps:

"The bottom line is they would have been better off. They wouldn't be worse off. They would have been better off if he'd have been there."

Aaron Rodgers believes Ayahuasca trip helped him win back-to-back MVP titles

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Aubrey Marcus podcast earlier this month to talk about all things mental health. This included his dabble with psychedelics. In an eye-opening exchange, the quarterback spoke at length about his experience with ayahuasca:

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love, that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?"

The quarterback continued by saying that the experience likely paved the way for him to play some of the best football of his career:

"I don't think it's a coincidence. I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen."

Rodgers revealed that he has tried experimenting with psychedelic mushrooms as well. He once felt himself "merge with the ocean" under the influence of the drug.

The admission has been met with a mixed response by the NFL world. Which is consistent with everything Aaron Rodgers does. Whether it will help him win another league MVP and push for the Super Bowl, that remains to be seen.

