"Aaron Rodgers has become Kevin Durant" - Colin Cowherd draws stark parallels between stars as 4x MVP mulls NFL future

It's the second week of March and the best of free agency is already behind us but Aaron Rodgers is still without a job. The NFL draft is under a month away and teams have already started planning for their seasons. And with most teams confident about who will start for them under center this year, it remains to be seen what fate holds in store for Rodgers, whose Jets tenure lasted two years and ended in a five-win season.

Rodgers and Russell Wilson are the only big names on the QB market yet to find a landing spot but the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings have been tapped as potential landing spots for the four-time NFL MVP.

Amid all the noise surrounding Rodgers' future in the league, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd likened the former Jets signal-caller to another titan of a sport - Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Here's what he said on Wednesday's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd":

"He's become Kevin Durant. Both left incredibly stable organizations. They got into their feelings, little bit of ego. They stoke flames with the media. Rich, single guys that get older, nobody at home to hold them accountable. Surround themselves with people who agree with them.

"Now, both the great Kevin Durant and the formerly great Aaron Rodgers have been reduced to crossing their fingers hoping they can latch on to a team that can make the playoffs. Just being successful and winning, it's not enough. Both have, in my opinion, hurt their own careers based on poor decisions. If you can't tell how green your grass is, then everybody else's grass looks really green.

NFL insider sounds off on Aaron Rodgers' delay

Alongside NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and a slew of beat writers around the country, ESPN's Adam Schefter has been at the forefront of breaking news in free agency over the years.

This time around, Schefter had one major complaint with the waiting game in Rodgers' case:

"It shouldn't be that hard. You either want to play or don't," Schefter said.

"It's not that hard. Make a decision and live with it," Schefter said of Rodgers, who is currently torn between suiting up for one of the Steelers, Giants or Vikings.

The Steelers, of course, have some stability at the head coach spot and recently traded for DK Metcalf. They also have a resolute defense to bank on to win games but just need that extra bit of oomph on offense to make a run in the playoffs.

The Giants, meanwhile, are not anywhere near contention. Quarterback is one of their biggest needs but they also need help at WR, RB and a range of spots to be competitive in what is likely to be a crucial year for head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen.

