Aaron Rodgers gets candid about Bill Belichick after Patriots HC showered him with praise following win against Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady - two names practically everyone has heard of, whether they're a fan of the National Football League or not.

Rodgers, a 4x MVP, is heavily considered one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time. There's even a large group of fans who believe there's never been a QB more talented than Green Bay's signal caller. The other, Tom Brady, is a 6x Super Bowl champion. They don't refer to Brady as the 'G.O.A.T.' for no reason.

These two are Must See TV on their own, but when they square off against each other, you're in for a one-of-a-kind treat. That's exactly what NFL fans got this Sunday, as the Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay to duel with the Buccaneers.

60 magical minutes of football later, Aaron Rodgers was crowned victorious as he slayed the Bucs with a 14-12 score dagger.

As fate would have it, who would Rodgers' next opponent be following the contest against his rival Tom Brady? Bill Belichick, Brady's head coach during his time in New England.

The upcoming showdown between this legendary quarterback and renowned head coach led the pair to speak on one another.

New England head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Aaron Rodgers exchange words of praise

Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots

Following Rodgers' win against Tampa, Belichick was asked what makes Aaron Rodgers so great. The historic head coach let it be known exactly how he feels about the 38-year-old in Green Bay.

"Pretty much everything. He’s very smart. A very good athlete. He’s got very good quickness and the ability to avoid and escape guys in the pocket to extend plays. Really no weaknesses with the player at all. Tremendous amount of experience in game situation management. He’s as good as there is."

Belichick went on to say he's grateful Rodgers is in the NFC, as opposed to the AFC with New England. "He's always been a problem," the future Hall of Fame coach stated.

On Tuesday, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show where the host, Pat McAfee, asked the quarterback how he felt about going up against Bill Belichick. Rodgers responded with seven simple words.

"He's the best coach of all-time."

Rodgers went into further detail, claiming Belichick was always "ahead of the game." The 4x MVP pointed to Belichick's ability to adjust mid-game, noting the coach is adept at coming up with counters to offenses whether it be the first or second half of a contest.

"You never know exactly what you're going to get, but you gotta be ready for all of it."

For well over a decade, the two men have been masters of their craft. In due time, the pair will be showing off their gold jackets together.

