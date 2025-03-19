Aaron Rodgers' biographer explains one scenario how 4x MVP could hurt his legacy after Jets disaster

Ian O'Connor, the author of Aaron Rodgers' biography, thinks there is a scenario in which the star quarterback hurts his legacy with his next decision.

Rodgers is currently a free agent after being released by the New York Jets. His two years with the Jets didn't go as expected, and he has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings.

O'Connor believes Rodgers wants to play for two more years, but isn't sure who it will be with, as he doubts the Vikings will sign him. O'Connor thinks if Rodgers falters again, it could hurt his legacy.

"I don't think the Jet thing is really going to hurt his legacy. I don't think 10-15, years from now, when he's already in the Hall of Fame as a Packer, people are going to be talking about his experience with the Jets. But if he does that again with a second team, I do think that'll hurt his legacy," O'Connor said to Colin Cowherd at 18:25.

If Rodgers does sign with another team and only wins four or five games for two more years, and the organization becomes a mess, as it was with the Jets, O'Connor thinks that could ruin the future Hall of Famer's legacy.

Rodgers is a four-time MVP, as well as a Super Bowl champion and MVP.

Vikings reportedly not pursuing Aaron Rodgers

Since Aaron Rodgers has become a free agent, it has been reported that he wants to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

However, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on March 19 that the Vikings have no interest in Rodgers.

"The #Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say. The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1," Pelissero wrote on X.

Pelissero says if Rodgers plays in 2025, it will come down to the Steelers or Giants. But, there is a chance he could retire and opt to end his legendary career.

Rodgers went 368-for-584 for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with the Jets last season.

