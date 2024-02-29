Aaron Rodgers' biographer says $75,000,000 Jets QB is "ready for a fight" and looks "pretty jacked"

Ian O'Connor, the New York Times best-selling author and upcoming writer of the Aaron Rodgers biography, believes the former MVP is ready for a really good season in 2024. Following a disastrous 2023 which saw him take just a few snaps before going down with a torn Achilles, the biographer confirmed that Rodgers looks good and is ready to go.

O'Connor said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"I was asked why I'm pulling for a Jets Packers Super Bowl. Here's why: My upcoming biography of Aaron Rodgers. I saw him recently and he looks pretty jacked in the upper body. He confirmed he got bigger. Looks ready for a fight."

The New York Jets struggled mightily on offense without Rodgers last year. Assuming he's healthy and that his age hasn't finally caught up to him, the team should be much improved.

Rodgers himself evidently looks much improved, and it has O'Connor thinking about a potential Super Bowl trip. The ideal opponent for the writer is, of course, the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers' former team.

Can the Aaron Rodgers Jets make the Super Bowl?

Making the Super Bowl out of the AFC is an extremely tall task. Any team to do so would have to make it through Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and probably Joe Burrow as well. That's no easy feat.

The early odds to win the next Super Bowl reflect that. The Jets have the sixth-best odds out of AFC teams and the 13th best of all NFL teams. Oddsmakers believe it's a pretty long shot.

Aaron Rodgers will be back healthy

The Green Bay Packers, Rodgers' old team, have better odds of making it, but they're a long shot, too. Oddsmakers believe a Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers rematch is the most likely occurrence at this stage.

People thought the Jets had Super Bowl chances last year before Rodgers went down. It seems as if the dysfunction in that organization and the lack of any offensive firepower has indicated to Las Vegas that they should be cautious about the Jets this time around.