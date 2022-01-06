"I think he's an absolute bum" - Aaron Rodgers doesn't hold back NFL MVP voter who labelled him a jerk

Aaron Rodgers is on track to win the NFL MVP award for the 2021 season. That would mark back-to-back wins for the Green Bay Packers quarterback following another impressive season.

Yet there is one voter who already said he will not select the quarterback as his MVP. That is Hub Arkush, who is based out of Chicago. He is one of 50 voters for the MVP award and recently said he won't vote for Rodgers because he thinks the quarterback is a jerk.

That is a problem and draws the objectivity of voting into question. The Packers star had a chance to respond Wednesday and did not hold back at all.

Ryan Wood



Aaron Rodgers on Hub Arkush's comments on his MVP candidacy: "I think he's a bum. I think he's an absolute bum. He doesn't know me. I don't know who he is, nobody probably knew who he was until yesterday's comments."

"I think he's a bum. I think he's an absolute bume. He doesn't know me. I don't know who he is, nobody probably knew who he was until yesterday's comments."

That is a strong comeback from Rodgers who is clearly not happy with Arkush's controversial comments.

Ari Meirov



Aaron Rodgers fires back at Hub Arkush, who said yesterday he won't vote Rodgers for MVP: I think he's a bum. An absolute bum. ... His problem is I'm not vaccinated.... Maybe just for this season make it the Most Vaccinated Player."

Aaron Rodgers calls out his biggest hater

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

He has a right to be angry as a lot of NFL contract bonuses are centered around awards. If a player loses a vote and it has nothing to do with his performance on the field, that is a major problem for the NFL to deal with.

Arkush's problem seems to be the fact that Rodgers is outspoken about being unvaccinated against COVID-19. The Chicago-based reporter is entitled to that opinion, but labeling Rodgers a 'jerk' cannot factor into a decision for a performance-based award.

Rodgers even went as far as to say that if Arkush's view is held by others, the award should be known as "Most Vaccinated Player."

Rob Demovsky



Rodgers thinks he should be excluded for voting for MVP because of his predisposition about him as a person.



Aaron Rodgers on Hub Arkush: "He's a bum … an absolute bum." Rodgers thinks he should be excluded for voting for MVP because of his predisposition about him as a person. "His problem is I'm not vaccinated" and added if that's the case then make it "the most vaccinated player"

Arkush's comments were not just unprofessional, but they were also unnecessary. Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jonathan Taylor, and Cooper Kupp are others who could land NFL MVP votes this season. He could have voted for one, and rightfully so, and avoided this whole controversy.

Rodgers now has a case to make if he does not win the MVP award this year. If others side with Arkush, there will be controversy over an award decision that should be a celebration.

NFL fans are now left waiting to see if the league steps in and gets Arkush out as an award voter. That may be the only way to remedy this situation and avoid further controversy.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar