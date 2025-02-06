Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on his Jets future following Aaron Glenn's hire as new head coach

Aaron Rodgers broke his silence about his future with the Jets after the franchise hired Aaron Glenn as their new head coach last month. That New York was looking for a head coach was down to them finishing the season with a 5-12 record. Robert Saleh, their previous permanent head coach, was fired midway through the year followed by the departure of the general manager who brought in the quarterback from the Packers.

The team's performances did not improve under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich and now the Jets are starting anew with the former Lions' defensive coordinator put in charge. One of the major reasons why the results did not meet expectations in New York this season was down to Aaron Rodgers' regression.

The quarterback finished with 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, plus a passer rating of 90.5. He accumulated 3,897 yards with a completion rate of 63 percent. He had a single game of more than 300 yards and there were six instances when he did not reach 200 yards. Four of those came in the second half of the season when any excuse from a lingering Achilles injury recovery was moot.

Therefore, there are question marks surrounding Aaron Rodgers and whether he is the right person to build around for Aaron Glenn. The future Hall-of-Famer is 41 years old already, and very few players rediscover their form at that age. The quarterback remained coy about his future when asked about it by Kira Dixon at the WM Phoenix Open, where he was a participant.

He said that he has spoken to the franchise already and things will be sorted out in due course. Aaron Rodgers did not reveal whom he had spoken to and if Aaron Glenn was part of that conversation. The quarterback said,

“I’ve talked with the Jets. We’ll figure things out when we figure them out.”

Aaron Rodgers makes his Super Bowl pick between Chiefs and Eagles

Before making the comments about his own future, Aaron Rodgers also gave his prediction for the Super Bowl. He said that it looks like it could be the Eagles' year but said he does not want to bet against the Chiefs, who he saluted for their fourth-quarter performances. He said,

"The Chiefs have been obviously on a roll the last few years. It seems like it could be Philly's year. There's always the momentum that plays into it... Saquon's been the best player (non-quarterback) in the league all season... I think it's gonna be a great game... It's going to come down to the fourth quarter. Chiefs have won seven or eight games in the fourth quarter this year, so tough to bet against them."

Whether his prediction comes true for the game or not will be known by this Sunday. His future in New York, though, will probably need slightly longer to be determined.

