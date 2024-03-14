Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on Sandy Hook controversy as scandal threatens to engulf Jets QB

A new controversy has arisen surrounding Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets quarterback was at the center of a recent report that suggested that he, many years ago, had some interesting and controversial things to say about the Sandy Hook shooting, including that it wasn't real.

This is not the first controversy to threaten to engulf Rodgers recently, but he was quick to react to this one and deny all claims. He has gone on record saying that he never said what the reports have indicated.

Rodgers cleared the air on his X, formerly Twitter, page:

"As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place."

He reiterated that he hopes the country can someday learn from these tragedies to prevent "unnecessary loss of life":

"My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community."

This story went viral after it was announced that the New York Jets star was on the shortlist to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate for vice president in the 2024 election.

What did Aaron Rodgers allegedly say about Sandy Hook?

A CNN news report came out that Aaron Rodgers once espoused conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting. According to their reporter Pamela Brown, Rodgers took the opportunity to say these things back in 2013.

Aaron Rodgers denied the claims against him

Per the report, Rodgers found out Brown was a member of the media, so he took the chance to press her on why the media wasn't covering the important stories and were covering them up, like the idea that Sandy Hook was fake.

Brown says that Rodgers backed it up with since-debunked conspiracy theories. She remembered the former Green Bay Packers QB asking her about "men in black" by the school, saying that they were actually government operatives.

An anonymous source said that Rodgers said:

“Sandy Hook never happened…All those children never existed. They were all actors.”

Rodgers has, as evidenced by his social media post, denied the claims in the report.