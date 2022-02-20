“You got to do whatever to get him” - Melvin Gordon adds fuel to Aaron Rodgers to Broncos trade talks 

Aaron Rodgers' future as the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers has been the talk of the NFL for the past few months, though reports recently indicate that the two parties may be close to agreeing a deal to keep him at Lambeau next season.

Few have been touting Rodgers' services next season, such as New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, and now Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has had his say on the matter.

Speaking on The Herd to host Colin Cowherd about the Broncos' quarterback situation, Gordon had plenty to say.

"Man, I don't know," Gordon said. "But that type of guy, I guess you got to do whatever to get him."

"With that type of guy, you've got to do whatever to get him... It would change a lot of things over there in Denver." @Melvingordon25 on rumors of Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos

"You know, I don't think you can break the bank," Gordon added. "I think if we were to get him we would have to trade some players I'm assuming. But you don't want to trade too much because this whole thing is you don't want to rebuild.

"So you don't want to trade him and then be stuck with a team that don't have the players needed to get to the 'Bowl. So I don't know how they're gonna do it, man.

"I don't know how it's gonna work. I honestly personally, I don't think he’s going to leave Green Bay. But you know, if we were to get him man, it'll change, it’ll change lot of things over there in Denver.”

It may take a blockbuster offer from the Broncos for the Packers to consider trading Rodgers away, but with their quarterback issues, they could try to make it happen.

Where could Aaron Rodgers wind up playing next season in the NFL?

At the age of 38, the current NFL MVP won't be a long-term answer to the quarterback position. But wherever he is next season, there is no doubt Rodgers will greatly improve that franchise's chances of going far in the playoffs and potentially challenging for a Super Bowl.

Several teams are in need of a quarterback, but with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett now head coach of the Broncos, it seems like a suitable place for the Super Bowl XLV champion to land. That is if he does not return to Green Bay.

Brendan Sugrue @BrendanSugrue While the Packers are reportedly going to go all in to retain Aaron Rodgers, a trusted source says that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told members of the team he is pushing hard to trade for the defending MVP this offseason. While the Packers are reportedly going to go all in to retain Aaron Rodgers, a trusted source says that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told members of the team he is pushing hard to trade for the defending MVP this offseason.

It is no secret that Denver needs a quarterback. Especially in the AFC West division where the other three teams have extremely talented signal callers in Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr.

If they can get a deal done and tempt Rodgers into a move to Colorado, they might just be able to challenge for the Division title and possibly a deep run in the post-season.

