Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan reportedly had no clue about Steelers QB's "couple of months" old marriage

Neither was there any big wedding post, nor any fancy announcement from Aaron Rodgers. On Tuesday, at Steelers minicamp, the quarterback was spotted wearing a wedding ring and revealed he recently got married. When a reporter asked about it, Rodgers said, “Been a couple of months."

Surprisingly, his brother, Jordan Rodgers, did not even know.

As reported by the New York Post via Daily Mail on Thursday, Jordan learned about the wedding through the media. Jordan and his wife, reality TV star JoJo Fletcher, weren’t invited to the wedding and weren’t even told about it. In fact, they barely know anything about Aaron’s new wife.

“Jordan and JoJo didn’t go to the wedding and don’t even know anything really about Brittani,” an insider told Daily Mail. “What they’ve heard is secondhand from his parents [Ed and Darla]."

This isn’t the first time the Rodgers family has shown signs of a broken relationship.

Aaron didn’t attend Jordan and Fletcher's wedding in 2022.

Talking about which, Aaron even talked about his family issues in a Netflix documentary called Enigma. In it, he criticized Jordan’s time on The Bachelorette and added that there was a lot of tension in the family. Still, he said he was open to reconnecting in the future.

Although Aaron Rodgers has confirmed that he is married, the four-time NFL MVP keeps his wife’s identity a mystery.

Speculation has swirled for months, with Rodgers previously hinting on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he was in a serious relationship. In December, during an interview on the show, Rodgers said he was dating a woman named “Brittani.”

Previously, Rodgers has dated some well-known celebrities, like Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley.

Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan played in NFL

Jordan Rodgers had a brief NFL career. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

He also spent time on practice squads for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, but never played in a regular-season game.

In 2015, he joined the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League before transitioning to a career in sports commentary and television.

Jordan gained fame by winning Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, where he met his now-wife, JoJo Fletcher.

That said, Aaron Rodgers has one more brother, Luke Rodgers.

Luke is the eldest sibling, while Jordan is the youngest.

