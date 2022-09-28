Aaron Rodgers as NFL coach? Packers QB mastered offensive play-calling duties in franchise record game

A good chunk of NFL fans have heard the name Matt Flynn before and there's a good reason for that. Flynn is a former Green Bay Packer who once threw for 6 touchdowns and 480 yards during a week 17 showdown in 2011.

Packers' 45-41 victory over division rival Detroit Lions, while Aaron Rodgers was sidelined, meant Green Bay would end the year with a 15-1 record.

This was a significant performance for a few reasons. Not only did Matt Flynn set a single-game passing yards record for the franchise (later to be tied by Rodgers), but this one outing led Flynn to score a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

You may know all of that already. One thing you probably didn't know, though, was that the Packers' offensive coordinator was not the one calling the plays that evening. Instead, Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers put on the headset and got it to work.

Aaron Rodgers casually admits to calling the offensive plays during Matt Flynn's franchise record setting game

Green Bay's future Hall of Fame quarterback is a regular guest on the Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers makes an appearance on the show every Tuesday, and this week was no exception.

While on air, Rodgers casually dropped a bomb on the NFL world, admitting he was the man on the other side of Flynn's helmet during his 480 yard game in the final week of the '11 season.

#PMSLive #ART "I have been an OC for a game before.. I called a lot of Matt Flynn's 2011 Week 17 game" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I have been an OC for a game before.. I called a lot of Matt Flynn's 2011 Week 17 game" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #ART https://t.co/TblkmtrK25

As Rodgers puts it, he didn't do a whole lot. "Matt balled out," the 4x MVP stated.

"I have been an OC for a game before. I called a lot of Matt Flynn’s 2011 Week 17 game. He had a nice day. I think it’s been out there that I had a hand in a lot of those calls," Rodgers said.

He has a point; Matt Flynn did indeed ball out. Yards and touchdowns aside, the efficiency from Flynn was a thing of beauty. The quarterback filling in for Rodgers completed 70.45% of his passes, logging a QB rating of 136.4.

Talk about a good day in the office.

Is there a future for the 'Bad Man' in coaching? Rodgers remains undecided, but the possibility certainly exists. Whatever the case, Aaron believes he'd be a good in-game play caller, and his limited history doing so does nothing but support his case.

While many will likely be impressed after learning of Rodgers' play-calling abilities, there is one person who isn't a fan.

Matt Flynn from the top rope.

