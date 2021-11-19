"They're always based on science" - NFL chief medical officer calls out Aaron Rodgers for claiming not all COVID protocols are based on science

Aaron Rodgers' COVID situation remains prevalent weeks after it was revealed that the Green Bay Packers quarterback was not vaccinated. The disclosure led to immense backlash against the quarterback even as he spoke publicly just days after the news came out.

Rodgers spoke on The Pat McAfee Show on November 5 and said he believed that the NFL's COVID protocols were not based on science.

“Some of the rules to me are not based in science at all,” said Rodgers, as reported by usatoday.com.

Now the NFL's chief medical officer, Allen Sills, has fired back at Rodgers' comments and stated that the protocols were consistent in a conference call.

"They're always based on science," said Sills. "The science that at best we understand for public health, but also our own data."

Sills defends protocols amid Rodgers criticism

Sills continued to defend the league's COVID-19 and vaccination protocols and stated that they collectively sought feedback from the NFLPA regarding the guidelines.

“We've been very consistent,” Sills said. “First of all, these are things that we decided collectively with the players association (NFLPA).

"We are constantly looking at our own data in every way possible, to see where we might still be vulnerable and what parts of our protocols we think are particularly effective. So, we're very comfortable with what we've put in place being driven by our data and is working.”

Everyone already knew that the NFL was always going to back their decisions surrounding the protocols, which is why Sills' comments should come as no surprise.

As for Rodgers, his vaccination status was made public after it was revealed that he had lied about his status when he told reporters he was "immunized."

Rodgers appears on The Pat McAfee Show every Tuesday and the fallout from his vaccination status has been immense. However, Rodgers did not back down from his opinion on the matter and delivered an 18-minute speech on why he chose not to get vaccinated. The Packers quarterback also took aim at some of the protocols and procedures implemented by the NFL, which he did not agree with.

“They are based purely in trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when everyone in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask makes no sense to me,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers' comments did not go down well with the majority of people, and he faced further backlash.

On the football side of things, after finishing his quarantine period, Rodgers returned to the field on Sunday as the Packers completed an impressive shutout victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Up next for Rodgers is a divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

