  Aaron Rodgers calls out Arthur Smith's relationship dysfunction reports from media pundits after MVP-esque performance vs. Jets

Aaron Rodgers calls out Arthur Smith's relationship dysfunction reports from media pundits after MVP-esque performance vs. Jets

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 07, 2025 21:16 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, right
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, right

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shone in his debut with the Steelers and in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's system. Rodgers helped the Steelers to a 1-0 start with a 34-32 win against his former team, the New York Jets, at MetLife.

In an interview with CBS Sports' Evan Washburn on Sunday, Rodgers called out those who doubted how we would do in Smith's offensive system.

"There's a lot of garbage being talked out about myself or Arthur," Rodgers said. "How we're gonna co-exist, we got a great relationship and he called a really good game. I have to play a little better in spots, but, happy to be 1-0."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rodgers completed 22 out of 30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdown passes while not turning the ball over. He dished the ball out to seven different pass catchers with his top two wide receivers, DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, each grabbing four catches and at least 70 yards.

Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Austin III, running back Jaylen Warren, tight end Jonnu Smith, and wide receiver Ben Skowronek.

Aaron Rodgers' Steelers host the Seahawks in Week 2

Aaron Rodgers after Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - Source: Getty
Aaron Rodgers after Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - Source: Getty

It's a great start to the 2025-26 season for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. They picked up a win on the road, Rodgers got revenge against his former team, and the Steelers will have the momentum heading into Week 2.

The Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. next week. The Seahawks are playing the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener.

Sunday's game will feature another revenge game for a Steelers player. DK Metcalf will face the team that drafted him in 2019. The Seahawks traded him to the Steelers in return for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, as well as swapping late-round picks.

The Baltimore Ravens play tonight in the primetime slot, and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns earlier on Sunday. The Steelers and the Bengals remain atop the AFC North division, each starting the season 1-0.

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

