Aaron Rodgers calls Patrick Mahomes' temper tantrum an 'overreaction'

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are licking their wounds after their 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that perhaps saw some of the built-up emotion bubble to the surface.

Mahomes, who is usually so measured, was visibly upset against the Raiders as things simply didn't go their way. But for all the commentary surrounding Mahomes and his outbursts on the sidelines, he has a friend in New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

With the Chiefs sitting at 9-6, it is the most losses that Patrick Mahomes has had in a season since entering the league, as cracks might finally be starting to appear in Kansas City's once impenetrable armor.

Aaron Rodgers defends Mahomes over outbursts

The Chiefs have only won two out of their last six games, as it appears the wheels are starting to fall off the wagon in Kansas City.

With receivers dropping passes and Mahomes having a career-high 14 interceptions on the season, it is no wonder he's upset. But Rodgers has come to his defense on "The Pat McAfee Show" and discussed the commentary around Mahomes' outburst.

“I would say it is mostly overreaction," Rodgers said. "To me, it seems like it's tough right now. Because there's not a lot of on-time throws, you know, Pat's so good with the second reaction stuff.

"And even yesterday, he made just silly plays, where he's extending, late throw, or moving up in the pocket pump, fake, making stuff happen. I just think there's too much of that, they're relying too much on that.”

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs struggling on the field

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Most fans are so used to seeing the Chiefs put it together throughout a season en route to the No. 1 seed in the AFC ever since Mahomes came into the league, but this season, something feels different.

The offense isn't its usual self, and Mahomes has seen several passes dropped in games that have affected the outcome (Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Philadelphia Eagles).

With the spotlight on the Chiefs receivers as none other than rookie Rashee Rice has shown any quality on a consistent basis in the passing game (yes, Travis Kelce always does), and that has led to many questioning how far the Chiefs can go in the postseason due to Patrick Mahomes' weapons, or lack thereof.

As it stands, the Chiefs are highly unlikely to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC as the Baltimore Ravens have a stranglehold on it, so Mahomes might embark on his first postseason where he has to play a road playoff game.

With the offense up and down for most of the season and Mahomes' outbursts on the sidelines, it seems the Chiefs' "dynasty" is over. But with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs will always have a shot.

