The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns resumed after a brief blackout at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium between the third and fourth quarters. During that time, this shot of Aaron Rodgers largely covered in darkness briefly became very popular, as explained by Ari Meirov:

Some of the lights have gone off at the stadium, and the #Jets-#Browns game is now in a delay.

NBC captured a shot of Aaron Rodgers in the dark.

And it is easy to see what the reference is:

"Aaron Rodgers on another darkness retreat."

Others had something else in mind:

That blackout may have reinvigorated the Browns, though, as rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson found Austin Watkins Jr. for a 22-yard score for the team's first (and ultimately only) lead of the night, eventually winning the game 21-16:

Aaron Rodgers' darkness retreat, explained

Lately, Aaron Rodgers has been famous (or notorious) for his unconventional stances off the field, from consuming and promoting psychedelics to rejecting COVID-19 vaccination. But arguably his most famous deed in recent memory, and the reference of the jokes above, is the darkness retreat that he underwent during the offseason.

He first made the announcement to Pat McAfee, saying that he would spend four days and nights doing exactly what the name means - meditating in complete darkness. Once he ended it, more details emerged.

ESPN's Xuan Thai disclosed that it took place at Sky Cave in southern Oregon. According to site owner Scott Berman, Rodgers' 300-sq ft room was partially underground, with a queen-sized bed, bathroom, and mat. If necessary, Rodgers could turn on the lights or even leave the room to see the outdoors.

In addition, Berman would check on his guest at least once a day, in the night. That was the time when he also gave Rodgers meals, via a window in the door. On occasion, they would even converse.

At the time, the darkness retreat attracted mockery, but in a recent interview with Peter King, Rodgers defended it:

"It was a great time of contemplation for me to turn off. I don’t think in our, in most of our lives, we don’t get away from our phone for a few hours even on vacations. I needed a getaway to really contemplate my life as it was. Dream about my life post-football. Dream about my life still playing football. And then come to a better sense of what I wanted to do.”

Shortly after the retreat, he announced that he wanted to be a New York Jet and got his wish via trade. But it will take at least a week before he finally suits up for Gang Green.