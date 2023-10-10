Aaron Rodgers challenges "Mr. Pfizer" Travis Kelce to vax wars debate with RFK Jr. and Anthony Fauci 

The Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce's friendly banter continues. After Rodgers called Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" a couple of weeks ago after Kelce appeared in a commercial that encouraged people to take the flue and COVID-19 vaccines (and booster), Rodgers made a witty remark after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets.

Rodgers said that the Jets defense kept "Mr. Pfizer" quiet for the game, and of course, Kelce responded by saying he didn't think he was in a vax war with Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP has again brought up the subject. However, this time, there is something far more interesting at play.

Rodgers challenges Kelce to the vaccine debate

We all know Rodgers' stance on vaccines. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. If you want the vaccine, you get it; if you don't, you don't.

Rodgers was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show in his weekly spot when he said he wasn't in a vax war with Kelce. He even brought up the subject of a debate over the vaccines with Kelce.

Rodgers said,

"Mr. Pfizer said he didn't think he'd be in a vax war with me. This isn't a war; this is just conversation, but if you want some duel or debate, invite me on the podcast, come on the show and lets have a conversation. Let's do it like they do in John Wick 4. I'm going to take my man RFK Jr, and he can have Fauci or some other Pharmacrat, and we can converse about this."

Jets season is still alive without Aaron Rodgers

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

Many thought the season was done with Zach Wilson as the quarterback and the team back to where they were last year after Rodgers went down just four plays into his Jets career.

While there were some poor moments, the Jets and Wilson have steadied the ship in the absence of Rodgers.

The Jets won 31-21 against the Denver Broncos after being on a three-game loss, which gave life to their season.

The Jets aren't where they want to be at 2-3. All they can expect is for Wilson to improve every week.

New York faces the Philadelphia Eagles and then has the bye, and going in at 3-3 would be good to be, considering they lost Aaron Rodgers so early in the season.