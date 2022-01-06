Aaron Rodgers cheekily plugs his case to win 2022 NFL MVP award

It seems a long time ago during the first game of the 2021 NFL season, Aaron Rodgers had a poor game against the New Orleans Saints and was finally relieved by Jordan Love. Since then, the star quarterback has been imperious, swatting away all comers and leading the Green Bay Packers to a 13-3 record. The Packers have locked up the NFC top seed and have the best record of all NFL teams.

Aaron Rodgers 2021 stats is NFL MVP worthy

Of the three losses, if we exclude the loss against the Saints as an aberration, his only other loss has been against the Minnesota Vikings, where they lost 34-31. Even in that game, he threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns and achieved a quarterback rating of 148.4, the highest of all categories for Rodgers this season. The defense was responsible for the loss in that game and the other game the Packers lost against the Kansas City Chiefs saw Jordan Love start the game in the veteran quarterback's absence.

Overall this season, he has thrown for 3977 yards and 35 touchdowns. But what is seriously impressive is the fact that he has only given up four interceptions this whole season. Excluding two interceptions in the first game against the Saints, he has just two interceptions this season; one against the Seattle Seahawks and one against the Cincinnati Bengals.

TP @OGxTP 3977 yards, 35 Touchdowns, 4 interceptions. Aaron Rodgers for MVP 3977 yards, 35 Touchdowns, 4 interceptions. Aaron Rodgers for MVP

So it can be fairly argued that Rodgers has been a pivotal player for the Green Bay Packers this season as they have gone on to establish the best record in the NFL. His personal contribution to the success has seen many experts consider him one of the favorites for the league MVP award, allowing him to retain the crown from last season.

One person who has decided to jump aboard the "Aaron Rodgers for MVP" bandwagon seems to be the quarterback himself. While he could not point out the facts as we have done here, he left no doubt about who he thought should be the MVP. According to him, the most valuable player is the one who has added the most value to the team and generally should be the best player in the best team.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers on how MVP should be voted: "I think the MVP should be about the most valuable player on the team. A lot of times it goes to the best player on the best team, and we're the best team." Aaron Rodgers on how MVP should be voted: "I think the MVP should be about the most valuable player on the team. A lot of times it goes to the best player on the best team, and we're the best team."

Also Read Article Continues below

While he did not say he is the best player on the Packers team, it is quite clear to observers who has been the best player for them. It was a cheeky plug and if it were to get him over the line for the MVP award, few football fans would begrudge him of the achievement.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar