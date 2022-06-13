"Trying to give him a little advantage" - Aaron Rodgers claims he helped out Brett Favre at Green Bay

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent the first three years of his career in the NFL as a backup to Brett Favre.

While Rodgers learned a lot behind Favre, there are some ways that Rodgers helped Favre out.

Rodgers said that he would give Favre an advantage if he saw something on film that might help out the older quarterback during the games.

Rodgers said:

“I was in his hip pocket all the time,” Rodgers said, via Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. “I was standing behind him in the huddle sometimes, listening to what he was saying before the start of a period. I was sitting in meetings with him, [taking] a ton of notes. I was watching hours of film on Mondays and Tuesdays, trying to give him a little advantage for the week if I saw something that might help him in a game."

Rodgers added:

“I would print out this reports every week. It had all the DBs we were playing and the catches that were against them and the little things I saw on film. I always joked that he just tossed them in the bin on the way out. But, for me, it was the best thing to learn to prepare for a game.”

Usually, the starting quarterback is the mentor for the backup, and in this case, it still was, but it's different to see Rodgers early on helping somebody ahead of him by helping Favre out with the matchups he was facing.

Aaron Rodgers has been mentoring backup Jordan Love like how Favre mentored him

As Rodgers learned under Favre's wing, he seems to be doing the same with backup quarterback Jordan Love,

When the Green Bay Packers opted to select quarterback Love in the 2020 NFL draft, it shocked many. No one one was more shocked than Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers said:

"I think the general reaction at first was surprise, like many people," Rodgers said of the Love selection. "Obviously, I’m not going to say that I was, you know, thrilled by the pick necessarily, but the organization is thinking not only about the present but about the future. And I respect that."

Rodgers added:

"Part of your legacy is how you treat your teammates," Rodgers said to Bleacher Report in 2020. "I want Jordan to have as great of memories as possible of me being in the QB room and having some great laughs and competing. I want kinship, not animosity. That's what I've always tried to do with all my backups."

Rodgers shows that he's a really good teammate in the regard that he cares about mentoring his backup. Love will eventually take over as Rodgers' successor when he decides to retire.

