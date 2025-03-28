Aaron Rodgers’ close friend A.J. Hawk reveals 4x MVP loves “everything about Pittsburgh”

On Friday, former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk revealed that free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers loves everything about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While appearing on the popular 'Pat McAfee Show', Hawk outlined how Rodgers appreciates the front office, the staff, and the situation in Pittsburgh.

"I do know that he [Rodgers] actually really likes all the Pittsburgh staff. He loves the staff, the front office, everything about Pittsburgh, the people there, that's what makes the Steelers the Steelers… I think he definitely loves all that.” (1:39)

Hawk is a close friend of Rodgers from their time playing together in the Green Bay Packers organization. Hawk was drafted in the first round, No. 5 overall, by the Packers in the 2006 NFL Draft and went on to play with the franchise for nine seasons.

Meanwhile, Rodgers was drafted in the first round, No. 24 overall, by the Packers in the 2005 NFL Draft. He went on to play for the Packers for 18 seasons.

During their careers, the men became close friends, as on display in Rodgers' recent Netflix documentary 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma', in which Hawk took part. As a result, he is someone who likely has some form of knowledge of Rodgers' thoughts about this free agency cycle.

Can Aaron Rodgers still play good football in the NFL?

Much was made last season about how poorly the New York Jets, and their starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, played. However, though he did have times of terrible play, fans and analysts who watched each game would acknowledge that Rodgers did not play as poorly as the media made it out to be.

NFL analyst Bart Scott recently outlined that the Jets' struggles were not solely on Rodgers last year.

"It wasn't the fact that Aaron Rodgers wasn't a good player last year... If you look at what he did, he played at a high enough level to get a roster like what Minnesota has over the hump." (7:27)

As is evident from Hawk's recent comments, Rodgers likes the off-field situation in Pittsburgh. On the field is equally as interesting as the Steelers' offensive unit now features two elite wide receivers in DK Metcalf and George Pickens.

Rodgers had a good end to the season for the Jets in 2024, averaging 254 passing yards, having 9 touchdowns, and only 3 interceptions in his final five games. If Rodgers signs with the Steelers, the Pittsburgh offense instantly becomes one of the most interesting and talented units in the entire league.

