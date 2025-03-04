Aaron Rodgers' close friend Pat McAfee sets record straight on 4x MVP's NFL future in 2025

Amid all the rumors and speculation regarding Aaron Rodgers' NFL future, Pat McAfee offered his two cents on the situation. The retired punter has developed a close friendship with Rodgers, who is a recurrent guest on his show.

Ad

During Tuesday's edition of the program, McAfee told analyst Kirk Herbstreit that he believes Rodgers would play football next year, citing Rodgers' competitive spirit and desire to prove doubters wrong after a terrible 2024 season with the New York Jets.

"I think he plays next year, just strictly because anytime this situation has arisen in the past, A.J. Hawk, who is very tight with Aaron, goes like, 'What else would Aaron do?' Yes, Aaron's going to play football, is what A.J. always says. Even though Aaron has not told A.J., I think everybody around Aaron assumes that that decision could go very easily both ways. …

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's a ball player. This guy literally loves ball. He's an old-school football player. Still has the loose strap that he undoes every single time. Getting hurt and still playing is a big deal for him."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaron Rodgers is way past his best days, but he proved he can be a solid option for several teams in 2024. The Jets only won five games last season, regressing from 2023 (7-10) despite having Rodgers and Davante Adams on the roster. He won't be part of the Jets' plans moving forward and his future is up in the air.

Former Aaron Rodgers teammate warns him against signing with New York Giants

Aaron Rodgers has been linked with a move to the New York Giants, more so after the LA Rams, his reported favorite destination, decided to run it back with Matthew Stafford. However, during Monday's episode of FS1's "The Facility," Rodgers' former teammate James Jones warned him against staying in New York.

Ad

"I do not want to see my dawg go to the Giants," Jones said. "I don't know what my dawg’s plans are, how many more years he wants to play, what his goal is or what he wants to accomplish going into the season. The New York Giants, in my humble opinion, are not a contender."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Giants have been suggested to sign Rodgers and draft a young quarterback they can develop while A-Rod is still active. This appears to be the perfect plan for the Big Blue, but it remains to be seen if they can pull it off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.