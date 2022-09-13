"When Colin Kaepernick spoke out, Fox News hosts told him to stick to sports, but when Aaron Rodgers speaks out, it’s a leading headline" - Packers QB's comments on California, COVID-19 sparks debate on Twitter

Aaron Rodgers seems to have reached a point in his career where he cares a lot less about how he is perceived. He hasn't shied away from speaking out on vaccines, political issues and admitting psychedelic drug use.

He probably doesn't have that many years left in the NFL, and it's clear he's not interested in maintaining a positive public image. Rodgers does what he wants and says what he wants.

The Green Bay Packers' star is originally from California, a state on which he recently made comments. He decried the COVID-19 policies there while appearing on the Club Random podcast. He said that the state is "going to s***" and that all the small businesses are "f*****g gone."

The quarterback's comments got the attention of people at Fox News, with television show host Sean Hannity posting about the quarterback speaking out.

Sean Hannity @seanhannity QUARTERBACK SPEAK: Rodgers Says ‘California Going to S–t,’ Blasts COVID Closures and Woke Mob trib.al/c7clUZA QUARTERBACK SPEAK: Rodgers Says ‘California Going to S–t,’ Blasts COVID Closures and Woke Mob trib.al/c7clUZA

NFL fans were quick to note that this was a sharp contrast from how the network reacted when Colin Kaepernick and others spoke out against police brutality years ago. Here are some of the top comments:

Tatia @TatiaRosenthal @seanhannity The liar is watching way too much Fox News. @seanhannity The liar is watching way too much Fox News.

Doug K. Williams @InstigatorRules @seanhannity Gee, how come Fox and GOP care so much about what a football player has to say? Seems like there is something different between when Rodgers speaks and when Kapernick speaks? There seems to be white the difference. Ooops, silly me, bad type-o, "quite the difference"........ @seanhannity Gee, how come Fox and GOP care so much about what a football player has to say? Seems like there is something different between when Rodgers speaks and when Kapernick speaks? There seems to be white the difference. Ooops, silly me, bad type-o, "quite the difference"........

Football players should not be giving their political opinions, right Republicans???



Or are Republicans just hypocrites??? @seanhannity Why arent Republicans screaming that this guy needs to stay in his lane?Football players should not be giving their political opinions, right Republicans???Or are Republicans just hypocrites??? @seanhannity Why arent Republicans screaming that this guy needs to stay in his lane? Football players should not be giving their political opinions, right Republicans??? Or are Republicans just hypocrites???

Doug Johnson @bleacherscreech @seanhannity I thought he was supposed to shut up and play football. @seanhannity I thought he was supposed to shut up and play football.

🌺🌺 @Blondebrowneyes @seanhannity Oh so now athletes have a voice ??? As long as what they have to say is what suits you??? @seanhannity Oh so now athletes have a voice ??? As long as what they have to say is what suits you??? https://t.co/P0XvtiMTOe

kelly Chiles @kellyaj72 @seanhannity Can Aaron Rodgers just stick to what he's paid to do after yesterday @seanhannity Can Aaron Rodgers just stick to what he's paid to do after yesterday

L.D. Dewees alter ego @WaltGarage1 @seanhannity If Aaron Rodgers says something, it's important. If a Matt Damon says something, he's just a celebrity. Have I got that right? @seanhannity If Aaron Rodgers says something, it's important. If a Matt Damon says something, he's just a celebrity. Have I got that right?

Sean @SeanTheDestroyr @seanhannity He should stick to sports. (Isn't that what you all yell and scream and cry when any athlete tells you something about politics? - so it clearly should be said here too) @seanhannity He should stick to sports. (Isn't that what you all yell and scream and cry when any athlete tells you something about politics? - so it clearly should be said here too)

Aaron Rodgers and Colin Kaepernick have had a slightly different reception when speaking up on social issues. Rodgers has occasionally been heralded (though not in recent months), whereas Kaepernick was widely criticized. Both have their supporters and their detractors, but Rodgers receives a kinder reception than the former San Francisco 49er.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers played badly in Week 1

Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a brutal 23-7 loss to divisional rivals the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. This is something many people referenced when calling him out for his takes on California and COVID-19.

The Packers couldn't get anything going en route to a 23-7 loss. It was a humbling game for a man attempting to win three MVP's in a row. It was an inauspicious start to the campaign.

The biggest reason why Rodgers and company struggled so mightily is that they didn't have the weapons on offense. The quarterback was forced to throw to Sammy Watkins and rookie Christian Watson, who dropped a wide-open touchdown. With Davante Adams playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Allen Lazard injured, they seemed to be lacking a cutting edge.

It might be a long season as the Packers might not have the type of offense they had last campaign. A third MVP in a row seems unlikely now, given how the Packers offense is constructed.

But if there's a quarterback out there who can survive this, it's definitely the Packers star. He has the talent and will be looking to change their outlook in Week 2. The Packers host the Chicago Bears this weekend, another huge rivalry game. Much will be made of a Green Bay defeat, if that is what transpires.

