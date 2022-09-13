"When Colin Kaepernick spoke out, Fox News hosts told him to stick to sports, but when Aaron Rodgers speaks out, it’s a leading headline" - Packers QB's comments on California, COVID-19 sparks debate on Twitter

Aaron Rodgers seems to have reached a point in his career where he cares a lot less about how he is perceived. He hasn't shied away from speaking out on vaccines, political issues and admitting psychedelic drug use.
He probably doesn't have that many years left in the NFL, and it's clear he's not interested in maintaining a positive public image. Rodgers does what he wants and says what he wants.
The Green Bay Packers' star is originally from California, a state on which he recently made comments. He decried the COVID-19 policies there while appearing on the Club Random podcast. He said that the state is "going to s***" and that all the small businesses are "f*****g gone."
The quarterback's comments got the attention of people at Fox News, with television show host Sean Hannity posting about the quarterback speaking out.
NFL fans were quick to note that this was a sharp contrast from how the network reacted when Colin Kaepernick and others spoke out against police brutality years ago. Here are some of the top comments:
Aaron Rodgers and Colin Kaepernick have had a slightly different reception when speaking up on social issues. Rodgers has occasionally been heralded (though not in recent months), whereas Kaepernick was widely criticized. Both have their supporters and their detractors, but Rodgers receives a kinder reception than the former San Francisco 49er.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers played badly in Week 1
Aaron Rodgers is coming off a brutal 23-7 loss to divisional rivals the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. This is something many people referenced when calling him out for his takes on California and COVID-19.
The Packers couldn't get anything going en route to a 23-7 loss. It was a humbling game for a man attempting to win three MVP's in a row. It was an inauspicious start to the campaign.
The biggest reason why Rodgers and company struggled so mightily is that they didn't have the weapons on offense. The quarterback was forced to throw to Sammy Watkins and rookie Christian Watson, who dropped a wide-open touchdown. With Davante Adams playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Allen Lazard injured, they seemed to be lacking a cutting edge.
It might be a long season as the Packers might not have the type of offense they had last campaign. A third MVP in a row seems unlikely now, given how the Packers offense is constructed.
But if there's a quarterback out there who can survive this, it's definitely the Packers star. He has the talent and will be looking to change their outlook in Week 2. The Packers host the Chicago Bears this weekend, another huge rivalry game. Much will be made of a Green Bay defeat, if that is what transpires.