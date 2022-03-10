"He doesn't have Tom Brady's fire" - Skip Bayless doesn't believe Aaron Rodgers will see through his new Packers contract

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly agreed to a new four-year $200million contract extension to remain as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers from 2022 moving forward.

Rodgers himself did confirm via Twitter that he would return to play at Lambeau next year but corrected reports that the contract had been signed, as well as disputing the reported terms of the deal.

Regardless of the terms, he will be suiting up for Green Bay in 2022 in his eighteenth season in the NFL. The co-host of FS1's Undisputed Skip Bayless believes Rodgers won't fulfill the entire contract length, giving him a maximum of two years in Green Bay.

He said:

"My gut feeling right here. And I've been pretty good on predicting what Aaron would do because I said the last two years he's going to retire a Packer. I give you two years. I give him two years because he doesn't seem to have Brady's like drive or fire or obsession to do this."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed @RealSkipBayless gives Aaron Rodgers a 2% chance of ever winning another Super Bowl: .@RealSkipBayless gives Aaron Rodgers a 2% chance of ever winning another Super Bowl: https://t.co/WYKLZZ7NS9

Bayless has also only given him a two percent chance of winning another Super Bowl with the Packers and added that he doesn't see Green Bay's number 12 with the same fire that Tom Brady showed to continue playing well into his forties.

He said:

"He has other interests, great. God bless him right but you know, he's got the hair now and though you know he's he's having fun, he's doing other things."

"He is not on fire to go win another Super Bowl right the way Brady is still I believe on fire to this moment to go win yet another, an eighth Super Bowl, but in this case, I would give him two years and as he gets age 40, that would be the end of it."

The Packers have also placed the franchise tag on star wide receiver Davante Adams as they look to make another run at winning the Super Bowl. Adams has been Rodgers' favorite target over the last two seasons, and they have combined for 29 touchdowns in that time.

Will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers be successful in 2022?

After confirming that he will return next year, A-Rod and the Packers will be looking to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011, when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12 🏼 #year18 Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️

One major criticism of Rodgers throughout his career has been his post-season success or lack thereof. The back-to-back MVP has been a formidable force during the regular season in his career but has often come up short in big playoff games.

The Packers will be hoping that with Rodgers and Adams set to play in 2022, the team can make a push for another Super Bowl victory soon.

