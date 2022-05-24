"He is the ultimate competitor" - Aaron Rodgers compliments Tom Brady ahead of much-awaited golf clash against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will be teaming up on June 1st to represent the best of the NFL quarterback draft picks of the 2000s. Their opponents, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, will represent two of the best quarterback selections of the 2010s in Capital One's The Match.

The golf showdown will be broadcast across several Turner Networks, including TNT, TBS, and TruTV, while the NBA and NHL playoffs are raging and the NFL season is still several months away.

Rodgers appreciated his fellow multi-time NFL regular season MVP ahead of the NFC quarterback duo's duel against two of the best young signal-callers in the AFC.

Rodgers said:

"Last year, you know, Tommy [Tom Brady] was on the other team, (I) had to give him a beatdown... this year, it'll be nice to win [The Match] with him."

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady faced off as part of Capital One's The Match last year

In 2021, Capital One put on two installments of The Match. Brooks Koepka edged Bryson DeChambeau this past November. But DeChambeau was able to pick up a win alongside Aaron Rodgers during the year's first installment against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Sporting News' Jacob Camenker summarized the events of the canonical prequel to June 1st's charity golf match:

"DeChambeau played well enough, but Rodgers was particularly good during this contest: He drove the ball well — so well, in fact, the pairing chose to use Rodgers’ tee shot on six of seven holes. His short game was strong as well, as he made a handful of impressive mid-range putts during the event. In fact, Rodgers was responsible for five birdie putts during The Match, while Brady made four. The quarterbacks played well during the event, but Brady and Mickelson just couldn’t drive as consistently as Rodgers and DeChambeau on the back nine."

Rodgers used the fuel from that victory to take shots at both Mahomes and Allen during his and Brady's appearance on TNT's NBA Tip-off ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks:

“Charles [addressing Charles Barkley, one of the show's hosts], I’ve done my scouting report. And I heard that Josh was terrible at Pebble (Beach). And Pat has played the last couple of years in Tahoe and hasn’t broken 80 yet. So I think he was closer to being in a group with you. No offense.”

Whether or not Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will eat their words because Mahomes and Allen show them up will be determined a little over a week from now.

