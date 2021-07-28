Aaron Rodgers considered retiring from NFL before Packers U-turn: 'I thought about it'

Aaron Rodgers made his long-awaited return to the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday for training camp. It was reported that the Packers were offering concessions and were willing to work with Rodgers instead of against him.

Aaron Rodgers says he thought about retirement. Enjoyed offseason away. But as he got back into workouts he realized: "I know I can still play, and I want to still play."



At the same age, Brett Favre said goodbye with the words: "I know I can play, but I don't think I want to." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 28, 2021

A day after returning, Rodgers told reporters that he thought about retiring from the NFL before making his return. The Packers have issued their version of an apology to Rodgers. Green Bay's GM Brian Gutekunst admitted he didn't give Rodgers a heads up before the team drafted Jordan Love. Gutekunst stated, "On every side, the communication could've been better."

Green Bay set to bring back a familiar face for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are also bringing back veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb in the wake of Rodgers' return. Cobb posted a tweet about "coming back home" while wearing his old Green Bay Packers jersey.

Green Bay and Rodgers have put their personal feelings aside and made a great business decision. Rodgers is coming back for one more year before hitting the free agent market. That gives the Packers one more shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

After this season, the Green Bay Packers will turn to Jordan Love to lead their franchise into the future. Aaron Rodgers will, in all likelihood, move on to another team or head into retirement. With the news breaking about Rodgers thinking about retirement, there's a strong possibility that he'll retire next offseason if the Packers win the Super Bowl.

It'll be interesting to see how the Packers-Rodgers saga plays out throughout the upcoming season. Can both sides keep personal feelings out of their business relationship for an entire season? That's just one of the many questions for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers heading into the 2021-2022 season. Fans, meanwhile, will brace themselves for one last dance with the reigning NFL MVP pulling the strings.

The only thing that's for certain in Green Bay is this: It's go time... for a year.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha