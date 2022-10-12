“I don’t know what else Chris Jones can do on that play” – Aaron Rodgers enters roughing the passer call discussion amid Raiders vs Chiefs controversy 

Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on the Pat McAfee show to give his opinions on some of the biggest talking points from Week 5. He quickly jumped on the roughing the passer calls that impacted many teams in the NFL this game week.

Rodgers and McAfee spoke about the Chris Jones-Derek Carr incident in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones sacked Carr, but the officials gave a soft penalty and termed it as roughing the passer.

The game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was also impacted by a similar call. Tom Brady was sacked by Grady Jarrett, but a penalty was given. Here's what Aaron Rodgers said about roughing the passer calls in Week 5:

"There's some about that think we do enjoy the contact. It is tough to play defense, you know, the strike zones for tacklers has totally changed. We've been on the wrong side of a few of those calls over the years, that kind of looks similar to the play last night."

Rodgers continued:

"But I personally am not begging for those calls. For that call last night, I don't know what else Chris Jones can do on that play. And that would not be a call that I'd be begging to hit. The things that I think are most important is the shots to the head. That's the most important thing is the shots to the head."

Since Tua Tagovailoa's injury, league officials aren't taking any chances when it comes to quarterbacks taking hits. Due to this, some questionable calls have been made and the Chris Jones-Derek Carr decision was certainly one of them.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers suffered a shocking defeat in Week 5

New York Giants v Green Bay Packers

Amid all the chaos in the NFL this week, the Green Bay Packers suffered a shocking defeat to the New York Giants in London. Having started the game well, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers jumped to a 17-3 lead in the first half. However, the Giants roared back and the Packers completely fell apart in the second half. As a result, New York went on to win the game 27-22.

The 3-2 Packers will face the New York Jets in Week 6. They need to win that game or their chances of winning the NFC North will decrease significantly. The Minnesota Vikings seem to be a realistic threat this season for the division as they stand at 4-1. The Chicago Bears are below Green Bay at 2-3 and the Detroit Lions find themselves bottom at 1-4.

With it all still to play for, Aaron Rodgers will be looking to bounce back in Week 6.

