Aaron Rodgers to be suspended? Skip Bayless claims Packers QB's psychedelic trip to South America could force Roger Godell to punish him

Aaron Rodgers recently made headlines in one of the most bizarre stories of the 2022 NFL offseason. He appeared on a recent episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, where he admitted to using ayahuasca. Rodgers used the plant-based psychadelic prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season while in South America.

Rodgers has won the NFL MVP award in each of the last two seasons since taking ayahuasca. He credits the experience with helping him improve as a leader and a teammate. While it may have been beneficial for him, it's quite a controversial storyline. Skip Bayless gave his take on the situation during a recent episode of Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe. Here's what Bayless had to say, starting with his opinion of Rodgers' intentions:

"I'm okay with this, if the goal of this was, 'I got to find out what, who I really am. I got to try to love myself better. I got to find true love for myself that I can start to share with others.' Okay, I'm good with the concept."

He continued by discussing how commissioner Roger Goodell may view the situation:

"Trust me on this, Roger Goodell is not going to be good with the way that you went about finding your true self. Because I point this out to everyone and many probably already know this, but ayahuasca contains DMT, which is a schedule one drug in the United States. That means this is an illegal drug in this country as we speak."

A few questions spring to mind. First, has Aaron Rodgers violated the NFL's personal conduct policy or substance abuse policy? Second, can the NFL punish him for being honest about it two years after the fact?

Can Aaron Rodgers be suspended for taking ayahuasca in 2020?

While ayahuasca is illegal to consume in the United States, it's perfectly legal to do so in South America, where Aaron Rodgers admitted trying it. This means he never did anything against the law according to the story he told. While he may have used it legally, that doesn't necessarily mean he's exempt from a suspension.

Roger Goodell may decide that Rodgers has violated either the league's personal conduct policy or substance abuse policy. All due to his admission of experimenting with ayahuasca during the 2020 NFL offseason. There has been no indication yet that the NFL will do so, but they are fully capable of suspending players for this type of action, regardless of whether or not it is legal.

The Green Bay Packers are no doubt hoping this will blow over without gaining any traction, otherwise they could be missing their superstar quarterback on the field.

It will be very interesting to see if they decide to investigate the matter.

