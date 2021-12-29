Aaron Rodgers critical of ever-changing narratives and "misinformation" surrounding COVID-19 vaccines

Aaron Rodgers has been at the center of several debates concerning COVID-19 due to his many musings on the subject. On The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the quarterback once again showered the viewers with his opinions, theories and criticisms of COVID-19 and related vaccines.

"I've gotten accused of spreading misinformation when I talk about my treatment plan that I used to get better. That's been used by a number of people and doctors." - Aaron Rodgers

For starters, Aaron Rodgers' "treatment plan" consists of monoclonal antibodies. These are currently not being pushed heavily enough by the government to be readily available to most patients. It's created by cloning a unique white blood cell and can help in the treatment of COVID-19 but not in its prevention.

Another aspect of Rogers' treatment was ivermectin, which is much more controversial. Ivermectin is a horse dewormer that hasn't been tested thoroughly as a treatment for COVID-19, not to mention the many side effects. People have been hospitalized from the usage of ivermectin, although Joe Rogan is promoting it to his audience as a perfect cure.

Speaking of Joe Rogan, he had Dr. Peter McCullough on his show. McCullough is a board-certified cardiologist who is a voice for COVID-19 treatments, yet he flat-out speculated that the pandemic was "planned".

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "Vaccinated people & unvaccinated people are testing positive for Covid.. the facts of whatever science we're using here & it's changing all the time doesn't really back up having a 2 class system" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "Vaccinated people & unvaccinated people are testing positive for Covid.. the facts of whatever science we're using here & it's changing all the time doesn't really back up having a 2 class system" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/BOHo6zzt07

"One of my issues... they don't talk about the fact that people are getting better using these things... But how come, in a league where we are seeing, what, 51 guys on the [COVID-19] list yesterday? There is still zero conversation, at least publicly, around treatment options for people that test positive. I do know, behind the scenes, this is 100 percent true. There are many teams who are using, or recommending, a lot of the same treatments that I go to their players." - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers weighs in on treatments for new COVID-19 variants

The reserve/COVID-19 list reached upwards of 70+ players on the weekend of Week 16, with more players being added daily.

While Aaron Rodgers thinks there is zero conversation around treatments, it doesn't take much effort to look up the facts.

Pfizer released a pill called Paxlovid, while Merck has come out with molnupiravir. Both have been regulated for usage and have been effective in reducing the chance for hospitalization or death from COVID-19. These treatments are for mild-to-moderate cases and are to be taken as soon as symptoms arise. Of course, not everyone shows symptoms, but there are, at least, actions being taken to release proper treatments to the public.

"Whether it's Delta or Omicron, there's not a lot of major symptoms. But if you have Delta, like I did, there are treatment options that actually help... If science can't be questioned, then it's not science anymore. It's propaganda... when did science become this blind agreement?" - Aaron Rodgers

This last quote from Aaron Rodgers might just bring about the most heated debates his way, as many have experienced severe shortness of breath and even COVID-19 pneumonia.

Also Read Article Continues below

We will have to wait and see what his next appearance with Pat McAfee brings about.

Edited by Piyush Bisht