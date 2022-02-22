"Cherish the memories we've made" - Aaron Rodgers shares cryptic post on social media regarding his NFL future

The speculation of this season being the last for Aaron Rodgers as a member of the Green Bay Packers may have reached fever pitch with a recent cryptic post on social media.

The newly-minted 2021-2022 NFL MVP posted a lengthy message to his Instagram account that seemed to reflect the somber feelings of someone who is bidding farewell to a particular group of people.

"Here's some #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple of months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Rodgers began his soliloquy by thanking Shailene Woodley. Rumors are that the couple recently called off their engagement. The quarterback then went on to thank the coaches and players who were part of the Packers' "QB room."

“To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert. You guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.”

Rodgers showed gratitude and appreciation for the men he worked closely with on a daily basis. Rodgers also shared his gratitude for members of the Packers team who he has a more personal relationship with,

"To the Friday crew, @aiydacobb, @rcobb18, @frankieshebby, and @davidbakhtiari. I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you."

Rodgers was effusive in praise for his close friends and teammates, both past and current. He also went on to tell the public that we too should spread love and gratitude, while also urging us to read more too.

"To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job: football. The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys and cherish the memories we’ve made. To everyone else, spread love and gratitude, you beautiful people, and read a book every once in a while, too, while you're at it. Love and peace."

Did Aaron Rodgers just say his final goodbyes to Packer Nation?

The post from Aaron Rodgers certainly elicited feelings of reflection and gratitude for a storied-past with the people that are closest to him. However, the Packers' quarterback has been known to use social media as a platform to voice his displeasure about certain aspects of the franchise, as he did last offseason.

At the time, tensions between the former Super Bowl MVP and general manager Brian Gutekunst had reached boiling point. The latter was forced to release a statement putting all speculation around his future to bed.

"We're not going to trade Aaron."

Stay tuned as the offseason for the Green Bay Packers just got a bit more interesting.

