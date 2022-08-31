"Aaron Rodgers is the most dangerous and important man in professional sports" - American author hails Packers QB as the only person who has the guts to challenge authority

Aaron Rodgers took a stance on the COVID-19 vaccine that got him crucified throughout the 2021 NFL season. It seems to have now become vindicated by the shifting of CDC guidelines regarding unvaccinated people.

Rodgers' recent appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' brought back his 'immunization' comments from last season. Through them, he misled reporters about his vaccination status to avoid being targeted for being unvaccinated.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback opted for the same COVID-19 remedies Rogan did, admitting on the podcast that it made him feel fine. Rodgers also revealed that he had essentially been microdosing small vats of the virus in order to gain more natural immunity.

For his COVID-19 stance, Rodgers was championed by Jason Whitlock of The Blaze. He was described as being "the most dangerous and important man in professional sports." Whitlock simultaneously eviscerated the new generation of young athletes in a lengthy diatribe:

"Aaron Rodgers is the most dangerous and important man in professional sports. The Green Bay quarterback and reigning NFL MVP can articulate American professional sports leagues’ greed-driven betrayal of their athletes.

"So far, most athletes believe the only consequence of American sports bowing to the CCP is a fattened bank account. Young, poorly educated, and dependent on social media algorithms for guidance, modern athletes fail to recognize the danger of globalism and abandonment of traditional American values."

Whitlock added:

"Aaron Rodgers is no longer young. Specks of gray highlight his mane. Intellectual curiosity compels him to seek information beyond what Twitter and Facebook approve. He engages with the disruptive. He flirts with cancellation."

Sean Fracek @seanfracek “Let’s not revise history on what actually happened and what was said.”



Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers discuss how the Mainstream Media and The Biden Administration doubled down on COVID vaccine misinformation. “Let’s not revise history on what actually happened and what was said.”Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers discuss how the Mainstream Media and The Biden Administration doubled down on COVID vaccine misinformation. https://t.co/4Lqj1fAozi

Aaron Rodgers explains the NFL's COVID-19 protocols

Aaron Rodgers' appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' was a true eye-opener. It revealed the level of involvement the United States Federal Government had throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Perhaps, Rodgers' most interesting recollection of those meetings was his questioning of compliance being met with the comment "I am not a lawyer" by a representative of the authorities:

“Day three of training camp, they sent this stooge in, and he showed these slides about what your vaccination percentage was on your team. Where are you, compared to the rest of the league?

"And I started asking him questions about liability. ‘Oh, I’m not a lawyer'. Okay, cool. But you’re in here talking about all these different things, and you don’t talk about anybody’s personal health issues.

"There’s zero exemptions, you took out religious exemptions, you took out PEG exemptions, you took out anybody’s ability to have an opinion of ‘I don’t want to do this'."

Bobby Burack @burackbobby_ Here’s Aaron Rodgers telling Joe Rogan that the NFL sent some Fauci stooge to each team to threaten and pressure players into getting the Covid-19 vaccine as if it prevented the virus.



Here’s Aaron Rodgers telling Joe Rogan that the NFL sent some Fauci stooge to each team to threaten and pressure players into getting the Covid-19 vaccine as if it prevented the virus. https://t.co/sO6IHoDUz9

The NFL just released updated guidance on how things will be conducted this coming season. There will apparently be very different protocols this go-around - something that will be very popular for the players and team personnel.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Blaze, The Joe Rogan Experience, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat