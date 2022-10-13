Aaron Rodgers reveals what he thinks about Davante Adams' assault charge with Raiders WR facing legal trouble

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were among the NFL's best quarterback-wide receiver duos for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The receiver was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and things haven't gone his or the team's way as they sit at 1 - 4. Adams now faces legal woes as he shoved a cameraman after the Raiders' 31 - 30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his weekly press conference, Rodgers addressed the situation involving his former teammate and whether he was surprised, saying:

"I was surprised. I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, I reached out to him after the game. I haven't seen the clip yet. But, yeah, I was surprised."

When the Packers quarterback was asked if the shove by the Raiders wideout or the charge was more surprising, he said:

"More the charge."

During his time in Green Bay, Adams was a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He had 669 receptions, 8,121 receiving yards, and 73 touchdowns. The receiver led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 18 back in the 2020 season. However, Adams is facing a legal ordeal off the field and its possible impact on the field.

Davante Adams is likely facing NFL disciplinary action

Davante Adams - Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

The cameraman shoved by Davante Adams was identified by Kansas City police as Ryan Zebley. Zebley had whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion as a result of the shove. Zebley works for ESPN's Monday Night Football as a freelance photographer.

The assault charges were filed in the Municipal Court of Kansas City. The Raiders wideout is due in court Nov. 10. He could be looking at a jail sentence of up to six months or a fine of up to $1K if convicted on the charges. It is likely the NFL will find he has violated one of its policies, potentially the personal conduct policy.

Following the game, Adams apologized for the incident:

"Was just frustration mixed with [Zebley] literally just running in front of me."

The veteran wideout is likely to face punishment from the league. There is no timetable for a decision from the NFL, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. It will be interesting to see whether the league chooses to suspend him. We will see what discipline is levied against Davante Adams in the near future.

