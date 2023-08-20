Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers have many things in common. Both of them are certified winners and great competitors. Each of them likes to let their hair down during the offseason, whether it is jetting off to Taylor Swift concerts or go out playing golf. Another thing that they have in common, apparently, now is sporting a mustache.

Travis Kelce has been known to let his facial hair grow and then debut a new look before a new NFL season. Aaron Rodgers, when he was with the Green Bay Packers, he has mostly sported a different hairstyle in recent seasons. But he seems to have taken inspiration from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and gone for some more facial style.

Reactions to Aaron Rodgers' mustache on social media

Naturally, given how much limelight has been on the new Jets quarterback, it immediately resonated with the NFL fans and they had some hilarious reactions to the development. Most of them were overwhelmingly positive for the former Green Bay Packers star. Here are some of the best responses on social media.

Who has a better chance of winning the Super Bowl this season: Travis Kelce or Aaron Rodgers?

Both Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce are on teams that are among the Super Bowl favorites this year. Unlike all the other years, when they have been on different sides in the playoff battle, now both of them play in the AFC. So, only one of them will make it to the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce could very well repeat as champions again. They are the reigning Super Bowl champions, are the best team in their division and they have an experienced coach. Their biggest challenger in the division is expected to be Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The New York Jets have no such luxury. They have a tough schedule, much of which comes down to them being in the AFC East. Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the division, Miami Dolphins made the playoffs last year as well and the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick will always be tough.

However, they arguably have a better defense than the Kansas City Chiefs and as Aaron Rodgers knows very well, it is often a defense that wins you matches at the business end of the season. It promises to be fascinating battle, with the AFC looking fully loaded this year with the likes of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals also expected to be in contention outside the teams already mentioned. May the best 'stache win!

