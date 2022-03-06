Aaron Rodgers' decision on future with Green Bay likely to be settled in coming days

Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL has been a hot topic for the past few weeks. It looks like, in the next few days, the question of where he will be at the start of the 2022 season will finally be answered. March 8th, this coming Tuesday, is the NFL tag deadline, and Rodgers is expected to inform the Green Bay Packers about his decision on Tuesday afternoon.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Michael Silver @MikeSilver Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. Tuesday afternoon is the tag deadline. twitter.com/mikesilver/sta… Tuesday afternoon is the tag deadline. twitter.com/mikesilver/sta…

Aaron Rodgers: The concluding chapter of a continuing saga

Brian Gutekunst at the NFL Combine

This entire Aaron Rodgers saga has its genesis in Green Bay Packers' GM Brian Gutekunst's decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Aaron Rodgers has been unhappy ever since, believing that the Packers chose to draft his replacement rather than arm him with weapons to make a run at another Super Bowl.

The season before last, he'd made it clear that he wanted to leave Green Bay and ply his trade elsewhere; instead, he came back last season and followed up his MVP season from the previous year with another one this time round. The back office also helped him by getting people like Randall Cobb back to the Packers.

Now, they are at another crossroads. Aaron Rodgers will be waiting to see the Packers' next move regarding Davante Adams and vice versa. Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the league and is the primary target for Rodgers. With the Green Bay Packers well over the cap, they would want to franchise tag Davante Adams. If that happens, it will be a clear sign of the Packers' intent. They would clearly be signaling their intention to make another go at the Super Bowl by retaining their best players, despite their salary cap situation. They will be hoping to receive a response from Rodgers by then, so they can decide how they should plan for this season.

Michael Silver @MikeSilver Siebs @FanFacts11 @NFL_Talk_Sports @MikeSilver This is probably just an educated guess. AR12 Tuesdays and new league year is the week after. @NFL_Talk_Sports @MikeSilver This is probably just an educated guess. AR12 Tuesdays and new league year is the week after. The deadline for applying the franchise tag is 4 pm eastern Tuesday. The Packers need to know what's up with Rodgers before deciding whether to tag Davante Adams. twitter.com/fanfacts11/sta… The deadline for applying the franchise tag is 4 pm eastern Tuesday. The Packers need to know what's up with Rodgers before deciding whether to tag Davante Adams. twitter.com/fanfacts11/sta…

The entire Packers family seems to have descended on California at the moment, where left tackle David Bakhtiari is getting married. Rodgers will be officiating the wedding, and head coach Matt LaFleur will also be there. It is expected that, amid and after all the celebrations, Aaron Rodgers will learn more about what the Packers are planning to do on tag deadline day. It is expected that he will also, accordingly, inform the team of his intentions on the same day.

For a saga that has dragged on and kept Aaron Rodgers as much in the news as anything he has done on the field, it looks like the end is finally near. Green Bay Packers fans will probably soon know who their starting quarterback will be next season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe