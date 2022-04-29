"Does San Fran want to trade him to us?” - Aaron Rodgers in favor of Deebo Samuel move after Packers failed to draft WR in first round

Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that maybe the San Francisco 49ers want to trade wide receiver Deebe Samuel to the Green Bay Packers.

The four-time NFL MVP stated in a conversation with McAfee that the 49ers would probably not trade Samuel to them but said there are other options for getting receivers for the offense:

“Now there are some veteran guys out there that I think could be possibilities, also, we have two picks in the second-round tomorrow and I’m sure there are some guys on the board that they probably like... Does San Fran want to trade Deebo Samuel to us? Probably not.”

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Aaron Rodgers said on the @PatMcAfeeShow that the #Packers have been "in the mix" for a possible trade for Deebo Samuel, though he conceded the #49ers seem unwilling to part with the WR. Aaron Rodgers said on the @PatMcAfeeShow that the #Packers have been "in the mix" for a possible trade for Deebo Samuel, though he conceded the #49ers seem unwilling to part with the WR.

Rodgers also commented that teams usually don’t want to trade a player of Samuel’s caliber within the conference. Both Green Bay and San Francisco are in the NFC:

“There’s not a lot of teams that probably want to trade receivers to Green Bay. I think we’re probably at the back of the line for a lot of these teams as our picks are usually late and nobody wants to trade in the (conference), a guy like Deebo (Samuel).”

Rodgers also said in the conversation that he was kept in the loop all night by the Packers front office, so the picks made wasn’t a shock to him, saying:

“It was six receivers they had first-round grades on and when they were gone, I think it was pretty obvious they wanted to shore up those two spots.”

The six receivers that were drafted ahead of Green Bay’s selection at number 22 were:

Ultimately, the Packers selection at number 22 was Georgia linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt also of Georgia.

Will the Packers Draft a WR for Rodgers?

Former Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

As Rodgers alluded to, they have two picks in the second round of the NFL Draft and could take the receiver route. With the losses of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, the Super Bowl 45 MVP needs weapons on the outside.

The last time the Packers drafted a receiver in the first round was with Javon Walker back in the 2002 draft. We’ll see what Green Bay does in the draft to help their 38-year-old franchise quarterback.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Packers draft a WR in this year's draft? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell