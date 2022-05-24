"Had to give him a beatdown" - Aaron Rodgers isn't letting Tom Brady forget who trumped him in golf match

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady made an appearance on TNT's NBA Tip-Off to discuss the upcoming match-up, and Rodgers could not resist reminding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback of the result from last year. He said:

"Last year, Tom, he was on the other team, had to give him a beatdown, this year it will be nice to win it with him."

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have only ever met on the football field on four occasions. Brady holds a 3-1 record over the Green Bay legend.

Next week, Rodgers and Brady will be teammates as they take to the golf course at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas to face off against fellow NFL quarterback superstars: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

In what is being billed as a battle of the ages, the duos compete in a 12-hole exhibition tournament known as Capital One's The Match, a now annual event that began in 2018 and is shown live on TNT.

Last year, the veteran signal-callers were on opposing teams. Brady paired with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson to take on Rodgers and his partner, 2020 US Open winner Bryson Dechambeau, with the latter pair emerging victorious.

There is no word yet as to whether the Green Bay Packers' leading man is counting his golf-course win over Brady as part of their head-to-head record, but perhaps on the back of his performance last year, the oddsmakers in Vegas are making them favorites against the young upstart team of Mahomes and Allen.

With a combined age of 82, Brady and Rodgers certainly have the edge in experience over their young opponents, who are both only 26. It remains to be seen if that will be enough to carry them to the dub.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag



“The Match” odds



Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes (+170)

Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers (-195)



betonline.ag/sportsbook/gol… A LOT of trash talk on Inside the NBA from the veteran QBs“The Match” oddsJosh Allen & Patrick Mahomes (+170)Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers (-195) A LOT of trash talk on Inside the NBA from the veteran QBs⛳️ “The Match” oddsJosh Allen & Patrick Mahomes (+170)Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers (-195)betonline.ag/sportsbook/gol… https://t.co/szjX0kBcrW

Tom Brady trolled Aaron Rodgers ahead of last year's The Match

Both Rodgers and Brady are no strangers to trolling each other, and they pulled no punches in the lead up to last year's edition of The Match, with Brady coming out on top on that occasion. They appeared together on a call alongside Mickelson and Dechambeau, and Brady had this to say:

"I do think you do have a partner that would probably like to go for it a little more often than he has in the past, so I am glad you are encouraging him to go for it when it is on the line."

Rodgers was quick to point out that he usually didn't get the option to "go for it."

When the teams take the course next week, they will be playing for charity, but most importantly, they will be competing for bragging rights. As we have seen, the losers will be hearing about it for a while.

