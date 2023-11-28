Aaron Rodgers deflects on MetLife Stadium turf debate: “A lot of stadiums are s**tholes comparatively”

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon during the Jets' season opener at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (and New York Giants) are two of the many teams in the NFL to have turf football fields.

In recent years, there has been a debate, especially involving current NFL players about playing on grass compared to turf. Many NFL players seem to prefer playing on turf.

Rodgers recently spoke about playing on turf in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He thinks there are many worse fields in the NFL compared to MetLife's turf surface.

"There's always gonna be conversation around the surfaces but there's a lot worse places than MetLife, I can promise you that. I don't know who was doing the polls. I don't remember that I got asked any of those questions, but I could give you a lot of stadiums that are s**tholes comparatively."

Aaron Rodgers gives an update about a potential return in 2023

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets v New York Giants

On the same episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers gave an update on when he could return to the football field.

While it was rumored that Rodgers would return to the team this season whether or not the New York Jets were still in the playoff picture, the QB seemed to shoot down that rumor.

He reiterated that he would like to return and gave an update of his progress.

"I think it's always been first, am I healthy? And then are we alive? Are we in it? Are we playing? Good enough to make a run? Can I step in and protect myself and play at a level that I feel like I'm capable of playing? There's a natural progression here to the rehab.

"And that's gonna involve actually getting back onto the field, to start to do some things that are more football-related. But again, we're still not where I can make a decision on playing because I'm just health-wise, improving steadily, but I'm not in ability to play at this point."

So, it seems that if the Jets are in a position to make a playoff run, Rodgers will try to return. At 4-7, the Jets are far from the playoffs and need to start winning a few in a row if the celebrated quarterback has to return to the field this season.

