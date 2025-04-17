Aaron Rodgers heard complaints about him holding teams hostage as he awaits a decision this offseason. With the 2025 NFL draft a week away, Rodgers remains unsigned in free agency, despite teams interested or previously interested in him.
The Jets announced they would move on from him, linking Rodgers to multiple teams: the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers seem most interested, waiting for his decision. Meanwhile, the Giants added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Browns signed Joe Flacco, and the Vikings confirmed their commitment to J.J. McCarthy.
Despite many thinking that Rodgers is holding the Steelers hostage by dragging out his decision, he feels as if he doesn't owe them his decision at any point.
Rodgers said on Thursday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show:"
"Listen, this entire time I haven’t felt like I owed somebody any decision at some point. ... I’ve been upfront with them about that. If you need to move on, call me, by all means. ... There’s been no deadline. And yeah, I’ve talked to Mike (Tomlin) many times."
The Pittsburgh Steelers could strongly be considering a quarterback at pick No. 21 given Aaron Rodgers' latest comments
While Aaron Rodgers was straight-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers about not feeling obligated to give them a decision at a particular time, they may be even more drawn to selecting a quarterback with their first-round pick.
Pittsburgh President Art Rooney said 16 days ago that the team would wait a bit longer - but not forever - on a decision about Aaron Rodgers.
As the Steelers head into the 2025 NFL draft - just a week away - the only quarterbacks on their roster currently are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Neither is the long-term answer at quarterback for them.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is expected to go No.1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders could be a candidate to go in the top-10, leaving the Steelers the options of Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe or Kyle McCord (potentially at pick No. 21).
Pittsburgh could also try to target one of those guys in the second round.
What do you think the Steelers will do on draft night?
