Aaron Rodgers departure from Jets paves way for $20,000,000 star to return: Report

The New York Jets have decided to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason and will need to address the quarterback situation. However, this decision might help the team keep one of their top players, wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Towards the end of the season, reports surfaced that Wilson was unhappy with his role after the Jets traded for Davante Adams.

Ad

Wilson is entering the final guaranteed season of his rookie contract, but the New York Jets have the fifth-year option available for the 2026 season. Now, with Rodgers no longer in the picture, a future with Wilson seems more likely.

ESPN's Rich Cimini discussed this in a recent article where he discussed this:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[Aaron] Rodgers' departure greatly increases the chances of Garrett Wilson's return. There appeared to be tension in their relationship last season, starting with heated conversations on the field in training camp. It bubbled up late in the season, fueling speculation that Wilson might ask for a trade. It became obvious to some players last season that Rodgers was favoring [Davante] Adams over Wilson in the passing game." h/t ESPN

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Garrett Wilson had an incredible season, finishing with 101 catches on 154 targets for 1,104 yards (10.9 yards per reception) and seven touchdown grabs.

Who will be throwing the football to Garrett Wilson next season?

The New York Jets need to decide who will be at the quarterback position next season as they look to the future under center. They still have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis under contract, and it seems like Taylor will be the odds-on favorite to be a bridge quarterback for the 2026 season.

Ad

The team can also explore the free agent market to sign a quarterback, with names like Sam Darnold, Jameis Winston and Justin Fields being potential options. Additionally, there is the unlikely possibility that the New York Jets might draft a quarterback to be the future of the franchise with their seventh pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The question remains, but there are many possible solutions for Gang Green.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.