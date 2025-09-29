"Aaron Rodgers deserves credit": Colin Cowherd reverses course over preseason verdict on Mike Tomlin's Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1 through the first three games of the 2025 season, and it's come as a surprise to some.One person in particular who seems to be surprised by Rodgers' and the Steelers' success is sports radio host Colin Cowherd.Prior to the start of the 2025 season, Cowherd bashed Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin for having no urgency at quarterback by bringing in an old Rodgers, and not selecting a QB early in the draft. He also claimed Tomlin was an 'outdated' coach, stating he should be with a different organization.After the Steelers' 24-21 win against the Minnesota Vikings yesterday, Cowherd spoke much differently of the Steelers today, claiming the Steelers with Rodgers have looked good.&quot;That is the best game offensively I have seen the Steelers play in maybe six years. Honestly, Aaron was tremendous, the back shoulder throws, the tempo. I mean, the Steelers have had an offensive line issue and a run game issue since Big Ben's second to last year. DK Metcalf and Aaron really connected.&quot;&quot;Steelers had six sacks, and a lot of that the Vikings, old lines all banged up. But I don't want to hear about it. All I know is when I watched that game, that was a 2025, offense, a number one receiver, a consistent run game, good pass Pro, Aaron deserves credit.&quot;Prior to the Monday night doubleheader, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in first place in the AFC NorthMinnesota Vikings v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyThe Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in first place in the AFC North division with a 3-1 record. The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are currently tied for last place, each holding 1-3 records.The Cincinnati Bengals face the Denver Broncos tonight in one of the two Monday Night Football doubleheaders, and currently sit at 2-1. If the Bengals win, the Steelers and Bengals would be in a two-way tie for first place in the AFC North and if they lose, Pittsburgh will remain in first place in the division.Pittsburgh won't be in action this week and will be on a bye upon returning from Ireland. They will begin division play a week later, hosting the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 12 at 1:00 p.m. and then will play at the Cincinnati Bengals a week later.Do you think the Steelers with Aaron Rodgers have a chance of winning the AFC North?