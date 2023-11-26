Aaron Rodgers found himself in the headlines ahead of the 2023 season with his trade to the New York Jets after his long haul with the Green Bay Packers. The four-time NFL MVP made his debut for the Jets in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. However, Rodgers didn't even make it through the first quarter after suffering a season-ending, torn Achilles injury.

While many fans and those in the NFL media acknowledge his injury, one NFL reporter does not. Gregg Doyel of Indy Star Sports asserts that the star quarterback didn't suffer an Achilles injury:

In September, Rodgers had a procedure called a "speed bridge" to put a brace on the left Achilles. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, and his team. However, sources familiar with the procedure note that the speed-bridge technique used does not guarantee a quick return.

Aaron Rodgers spoke about his recovery and his rehab in his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:

"There's a lot of different ideas about the overall length of the rehab. I think what I'd like to say is, just because nobody's ever done it in a certain way doesn't mean it's not possible," Rodgers said. "I definitely have some odds stacked against me based on age, but I like it. Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens."

"My entire focus and dedication is about acquiring the most information and adding to what I've already put together as a pretty damn good rehab plan that's going to, I think, shock some people."

There was a chance that the quarterback was looking to defy the odds and come back this season. However, the New York Jets (4-7) are currently battling to get into the playoffs but suffered their fourth straight loss in Week 12 to the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday.

Which quarterbacks have started in place of Aaron Rodgers for the Jets this season?

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

When Aaron Rodgers exited the game in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills, backup QB Zach Wilson took over as the Jets won by a score of 22-16. Wilson passed 1,944 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Head coach Robert Saleh benched Wilson for Tim Boyle who started against the Dolphins. The veteran had 179 yards on 17-of-29 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.