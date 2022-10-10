“Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that” – Aaron Rodgers slams Jaire Alexander, Packers’ locker room negativity after rough loss vs Giants 

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 5. They led the game by 17-3 at one point, and the win looked secure but the Giants completely outplayed them in the second half.

The Packers only scored two points in the second half and that was because of an intentional safety committed by the Giants'punter to run down the clock late in 4the 4thquarter.

Following the loss to the Giants, Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander claimed he wasn't too worried about the loss, however, he would be worried if they lose next week to the Jets as well. Here's what Jaire Alexander said as per ESPN:

"I ain't worried, but if we lose next week, then I'll be worried... it's a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It's a whole adjustment here in London."

Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy with the comments made by Jaire Alexander. Here's what the Packers quarterback said in reply to Alexander's comments regarding next week:

"Frankly, I don't like all this conversation about losing next week. I'm a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we've got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don't like it. Ja's my guy, but we don't need to be talking like that."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Funny: All I heard all week was how "too little" Baker gets so many passes batted at the line ... then on the final 3rd & 4th downs, needing TD to tie, Aaron Rodgers passes were batted. Hit Thibodeaux in the facemask then 6-foot safety McKinney went up and got 1. Aaron Mayfield. Funny: All I heard all week was how "too little" Baker gets so many passes batted at the line ... then on the final 3rd & 4th downs, needing TD to tie, Aaron Rodgers passes were batted. Hit Thibodeaux in the facemask then 6-foot safety McKinney went up and got 1. Aaron Mayfield.

Aaron Rodgers, who looked quite in control throughout the first half, didn't get going in the second half as the problems on offense continued to impact their performances.

Aaron Rodgers needs a veteran receiver on his team

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

The loss of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders was always going to impact the Packers, and the fact that they didn't bring in a quality receiver to replace him has caused the team problems this season.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Aaron Rodgers was asked about Odell Beckham Jr . postgame today: "I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy ... Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows? But I like the person, love the player and just want him to be healthy, honestly." Aaron Rodgers was asked about Odell Beckham Jr. postgame today: "I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy ... Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows? But I like the person, love the player and just want him to be healthy, honestly."

Aaron Rodgers has been unable to build chemistry with the young receivers, and due to that, the offense has failed to click so far this season. Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has frequently popped into conversations with the Packers as he would be a great fit for the team.

Beckham Jr. is expected to return to action in mid-November, and it will be interesting to see if the Packers will be able to get him to help Aaron Rodgers and save their season.

