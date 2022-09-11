"Be a f**king man and just own up like every other president has ever done” - Aaron Rodgers brutally roasts Donald Trump for post election antics

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to sharing his opinions on various matters. This time, he spoke about the former President of the United States, Donald Trump. In an interview on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher, the Green Bay Packers pulled no punches. He said that Trump needs to be like other presidents and own up to losing the 2020 presidential election:

"Donald Trump is like a sore loser on the football field. You take it like a man. You don't go, 'We won that game.' That's what Donald Trump does. We won that game. You didn't. You lose it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f**king man and just own up like every other president has ever done."

In that same interview, the reigning league MVP also shared his thoughts on another issue - abortion. He said that the government has no place to have control over a women's body:

"I don't believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies. As much as I might lean pro-life, I don't want the government to tell me I can't smoke a cigar, I can't have a drink of alcohol, I can't choose my own medical decisions. And if I'm a woman, don't f**king tell me what do."

This isn't the first time Aaron Rodgers has courted controversy with comments regarding personal choice. He also made some headlines with regards to vaccinations.

Aaron Rodgers and his "immunized" comments

Last year, Rodgers told the media that he was immunized against COVID-19. However, he recently admitted that the wording was deliberately used to mislead the media.

In an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast last month, the 38-year-old quarterback said he was ready to respond after his "immunized" comment:

“I’d been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion, I’m gonna say, ‘I’ve been immunized.’ And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process."

The comments naturally divided the NFL world and left many to wonder what's next for the quarterback. Immediately next for Aaron Rodgers is the 2022 NFL season. The Packers will kick off their season in hostile territory - away to the Minnesota Vikings.

As the 2022 season gets underway, let's see if the Green Bay quarterback can silence his critics, both on and off the field.

