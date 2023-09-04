Aaron Rodgers dishes out $112,500,000 advice to Jordan Love as Packers QB looks to take over the mantle in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers drafting Jordan Love as Aaron Rodgers’ successor in 2020 shocked the football world. The Packers used a first-round pick on a quarterback, even if Rodgers was nowhere near done from playing. In fact, he won two more NFL Most Valuable Player awards after Love came into the picture.

Three years later, both quarterbacks will be carving new paths. Rodgers, who owns a three-year, $112.5 million contract, will be the New York Jets’ starter while Love takes over from him in Green Bay. That said, the one-time Super Bowl winner imparted some wisdom to his former teammate and protégé.

Aaron Rodgers advises Jordan Love to “just be himself”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodgers shared during a recent episode of Sports Illustrated’s Packer Central:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

“The shoes are never as big as you think they are. The mantle is never as heavy as you think it is. The crown is heavy of being the leader, but it’s not like living up to these expectations or whatever it might be around who I was or what I did. It’s all about him and what he’s doing and how he’s going to lead, and he’ll be just fine.”

Jordan Love will have enormous shoes to fill after Aaron Rodgers’ 18 seasons as Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. During the Rodgers era, the NFC North squad made 11 trips to the playoffs, including five NFC Championship Games. Rodgers led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers replaced three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre as Packers starter. Favre also won Super Bowl XXXI with Green Bay versus the New England Patriots. But while Love will be next in line after two Pro Football Hall of Famers, Rodgers told Love:

“That’s the nature of the NFL. There’s so much turnover. So, it’s never going to feel like this overwhelming sense of, ‘How do I fill this guy’s shoes? What do I have to do?’ I promise you, I know he feels the same way.

“And it’s not a slight to me, like it wouldn’t be a slight to Brett. It’s exciting. You’re the guy. You get to do whatever you want to do and lead how you want to lead. It’s not like this incredibly crazy, ‘How am I going to actually play football?’ It’s like, ‘No, now I get a chance to play football.’ And he’s got the right attitude.

Aaron Rodgers draws parallels from ’07 Cowboys game to Jordan Love’s ’22 Eagles outing

Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers showed potential after replacing injured starters. Rodgers had his moment in 2007 when he replaced an injured Favre during a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Cowboys won, the former California standout threw a touchdown pass and helped trim Dallas’ lead from 17 to three. Rodgers finished that game with 18 completions out of 26 attempts for 201 yards. Rodgers said to himself after that performance:

“You know what? I can play in this league. I can play in this league and play for a long time, and I’m going to.”

Love was thrust into the same situation in 2022 when he replaced Rodgers during their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers lost that game, but Love completed a touchdown pass to Christian Watson, making it a one-possession contest. Love had six completions for 113 yards in that game.

Aaron Rodgers recalled Love being the talk of the town after that game by saying:

“Everybody was like, ‘This kid’s not terrible. He can play a little bit.’ And he played against Philly and played really well and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, this kid’s not terrible. He can play.’ So, very similar in that respect. And I’m sure that was big for his confidence, just like Dallas was for my confidence.”