“Aaron Rodgers is out of the division, so life is good right now” - Aidan Hutchinson on Lions’ fourth straight win over Packers

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions cruised through a comfortable 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. This was the Lions' fourth straight win over their division rivals, and it was a great moment for the franchise who has had rough years in the past.

After the game, Hutchinson talked about how special the winning streak against the Packers is. He also mentioned that since Aaron Rodgers is no longer in the same division, this is a great time for the Lions.

Here's what Hutchinson said:

"It’s fun man. I grew up with Aaron Rodgers kicking our a*s every year, so it’s good to be on the winning side of things. Aaron is out of the division, so life is good right now.”

Born in Plymouth Michigan, Aidan Hutchinson has been a Lions fan since his childhood. He has endured the pain that other fans have felt over the years due to the failures of the franchise.

However, the second overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft is now part of a great Detroit Lions team, who are in a great position to win the NFC North. The Lions last won a playoff game in 1992, but with how things currently look, this could be the year where they end their losing streak in the playoffs.

However, for that to be possible, Hutchinson along with other Lions players have to be at their best. They are 3-1 after four weeks and will face the Carolina Panthers next week.

Aidan Hutchinson and Lions have emerged as Super Bowl contenders

There was a lot of hype around the Lions heading into the season, and so far they haven't disappointed. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, they have bounced back with two straight wins.

With Jameson Williams expected to be back soon, Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions are going to be even better.

So far this season, Hutchinson has recorded nine solo tackles, three assisted tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery in four games. If he stays consistent, the Lions star can also compete for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

