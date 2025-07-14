Aaron Rodgers dodges apologizing with blunt response after nearly hitting child with golf club at 2025 ACC Golf Championship [VIDEO]

Aaron Rodgers is finding time for his other passions despite training camp just a few days away. The quarterback is participating in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament.

A video emerged of Rodgers from the ACC on the weekend. The quarterback is seen walking around with a golf club when a kid says "You almost hit me, Aaron Rodgers."

The quarterback continues walking without a glance at the kid, giving a blunt response, "Almost doesn't count."

The American Century Championship is held around Lake Tahoe on the second weekend of July, giving him enough time to relax, with training camp for the 2025 season quickly approaching. Steelers players will report to training camp on July 23, with their opening practice on July 24.

2025 season will be the final for Aaron Rodgers in the NFL

Fans of the quarterback will have a final chance to watch him play. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for the upcoming season, but after making the deal, he made a major announcement about his NFL future.

Rodgers, who has been a feature on Pat McAfee's show on ESPN, confirmed that this could be his final season in the NFL when the four-time MVP was asked why he signed a one-year deal.

"I'm pretty sure this is it," Rodgers said. "That's why we did just a one-year deal. The Steelers didn't need to put extra years on that."

The one-year deal is worth $13.5 million and can rise to $19.5 million with incentives. He won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers, the team he played for between 2005 and 2022. He also had a two-year stint with the New York Jets.

