What did Aaron Rodgers say about Donald Trump? QB attacks the left for flipping on vaccine stance after election

Aaron Rodgers is seemingly all the world can talk about right now.

The 37-year-old quarterback contracted COVID and tested positive on Wednesday and will be unavailable for Sunday's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It also came to light that Rodgers has not been vaccinated since insinuating months ago that he was.

This prompted a massive backlash from NFL fans and media alike.

Jemele Hill @jemelehill



Don’t worry Resist Programming 🛰 @RzstProgramming Aaron Rodgers says he gave the NFL “over 500 pages of research” on “mask wearing” and “the efficacy of the vaccines” during his appeal process.



Aaron Rodgers appears to be against both vaccines and masks. Aaron Rodgers says he gave the NFL “over 500 pages of research” on “mask wearing” and “the efficacy of the vaccines” during his appeal process.Aaron Rodgers appears to be against both vaccines and masks. https://t.co/UERf1nbBS1 Do you know how utterly arrogant and narcissistic you have to be to study Covid for a couple of months at best — with no human trials or lab work — and think you know better than people who have spent years on this research?Don’t worry @KizzyPhD , Aaron Rodgers is on the case. twitter.com/rzstprogrammin… Do you know how utterly arrogant and narcissistic you have to be to study Covid for a couple of months at best — with no human trials or lab work — and think you know better than people who have spent years on this research?Don’t worry @KizzyPhD, Aaron Rodgers is on the case. twitter.com/rzstprogrammin…

Rodgers says left flipped on vaccine stance when Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as POTUS

Speaking for the first time since it was made public that he was not vaccinated, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he does a weekly segment on Tuesdays.

During his interview, Rodgers brought up former US President Donald Trump. He said:

"The problem with this is that it's so political. Health should not be political, it shouldn't be Trump endorsed Invermectin and HCQ so take that shit off it doesn't work. In general look I think we all should of been a little hesitant.

He said the left flipped its vaccine stance after Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election to become the 46th president of the United States:

"When Trump in 2020 was championing these vaccines that were coming so quick, what did the left say? Im talking about every member of the left, don't trust the vaccine, don't get the vaccine, your gonna die from the vaccine. Then what happened? Biden wins and everything flips. Shouldn't that initially give you a little pause and say hold on a second, isn't this shit about health and not about politics?

Rodgers continued:

"To that point, has any member of the health staff this entire time got up and talked about real health? Talked about exercise, healthy diet, like eating real food, drinking water, taking vitamins, vitamin D defeciency and what that causes to the body, no, there hasn't been any of that."

Greg Price @greg_price11 AARON RODGERS: "When Trump in 2020 was championing these vaccines, what did the left say? Don't trust the vaccine. Don't get the vaccine... What happened? Biden wins and everything flips. Shouldn't that give you a little bit of pause?... Isn't this about health, not politics?" AARON RODGERS: "When Trump in 2020 was championing these vaccines, what did the left say? Don't trust the vaccine. Don't get the vaccine... What happened? Biden wins and everything flips. Shouldn't that give you a little bit of pause?... Isn't this about health, not politics?" https://t.co/z2d9lnIiP5

He concluded:

"I am going to critically think about what is best for my own health. I am not judging anyone else, not saying you shouldn't do this or you shouldn't do that, but I am making the decision on what is best for me and my own health. For me it was a no-brainer."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Make of that what you will, but it appears that Rodgers has stirred up a hornet's nest with his comments and it is likely that this will not be going away anytime soon.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar