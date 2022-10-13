Aaron Rodgers drops injury update ahead of Jets vs Packers 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a thumb injury in his most recent loss to the New York Giants. As a result, he missed practice. Any time an injury forces players to miss practice, especially a player of his caliber, it becomes a concern.

However, according to ProFootballTalk, Rodgers says he's fine:

“Thumb’s all right. It was nice to get a day off today. Do a little rehab. But, you know, I’ll try to get back out there and practice tomorrow and see how it feels, and be fine by Sunday, I’m sure.”

The Packers need their quarterback out there, so this is a positive and welcome development.

Of all the teams that are legitimate contenders, they may be the team least equipped to handle the loss of their quarterback.

Firstly, it's nearly impossible to replicate his production from a backup. Secondly, it's been well documented that the Packers do not have elite pass catchers, so a lesser quarterback than Rodgers might struggle a lot.

Fortunately, it's all moot since the quarterback insists he'll play. That may change between now and Sunday, but it is good to hear he plans on playing.

Odds for Aaron Rodgers' bout with the surprising New York Jets

The Packers were expected to be the division winners in the NFC North. While it is surprising to see them in second place, it's not a surprise they're in the thick of things.

New York Giants v Green Bay Packers

It is a bit of a surprise to see the New York Jets also in the thick of things. They are in second place and would be the first AFC Wild Card, while the Packers are currently the NFC's seventh seed.

Despite that, Las Vegas doesn't think the Packers are in any real danger of losing to the Jets. The odds for the game are:

Spread: Packers (-7.5)

Moneyline: Packers (-340); Jets (+270)

Over/under: 45.5

The Packers are nearly eight-point favorites, so it would be a surprise to see them lose. However, that's what happened last week.

Rodgers and the Packers headed to London as heavy favorites over the New York Giants, who also came in with the same record as Green Bay.

New York upset them and moved to 4-1, a game better than the Packers. Could they face the same fate against the other New York team back across the pond? It's certainly not impossible.

