Aaron Rodgers dubs himself as "Covid MVP" during latest conversation with Joe Rogan

Aaron Rodgers made an appearance at Joe Rogan's show to speak about a lot of issues, and naturally, his stance against the COVID-19 vaccine came up. The quarterback did not take the vaccine, contracted the virus, missed games during the 2021 season and failed to win a title there.

There's no denying that Rodgers was fantastic during the two seasons ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, but his excellent level, albeit recognized by the MVP award, has been kind of lost in the mind of the fans due to his stances regarding the vaccine. And he stood by his takes during Rogan's show:

I was Covid MVP. I was a two-time MVP during Covid. I think, in the end, there’s a decision. You stand for something, you stand courageously for what you believe in - the opposite side of that is either saying nothing or being a coward... I don’t give a f**k. I’ve been able to make a ton of money playing a sport that I’m really good at, and I’m thankful for that. I have a platform. Some people want you to just shut up and throw a football, and that’s fine. But I think there has to be certain voices of reason. I believe that, what I did, and what I stand for, is a tough position to be in. I think it's an important responsibility to continue to speak up and use my voice to give other people permission to stand up as well.

What's Aaron Rodgers' stance on the COVID-19 vaccine?

Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status became a major subject back in 2021 after the then-Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while he said he was 'immunized' when asked by reporters, it became clear that he was not vaccinated once he got COVID-19.

A week after he was criticized by the entire NFL, he spoke about the matter, also on Pat McAfee's show. Rodgers didn't publicly say he was an anti-vaxxer. He wanted to make it clear, however, that his stance by not taking the jab had nothing to do with politics, and all he wanted was for people to be free to make choices about their bodies.